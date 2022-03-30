USMA honored at annual West Point Day in Albany

The State of New York government honored members of the U.S. Military Academy during the 70th annual West Point Day in Albany, New York, on March 24.



“It was very humbling to represent the academy and the Army here for this special occasion,ˮ said Col. Kwenton Kulhman, a senior West Point representative during the event. “It was an awe-inspiring experience to be at the capital with the cadets.ˮ



This visit gave Kulhman, cadets and other honored guests the opportunity to witness the process of affirming West Point Day this year.



Kulhman, the director at the Simon Center for the Professional Military Ethic, was asked to give some remarks on both the house and senate floors.



“This day is important because it reminds all of us of the significance of civilian and military relationships in our communities,” Kulhman said. “There is this mutual support and trust between the lawmakers and those in uniform. This is something we should treasure and maintain.”



Kulhman went on to say that it was also important for the cadets to see and appreciate what lawmakers do on behalf of its military citizens.



Going to the state capital was a change in tempo from a normal rigorous day of a West Point cadet.



“It was nice to be able to take a break and visit the capital of New York and represent West Point,ˮ said Class of 2023 Cadet Jessica Desena, Company G-3, from Long Island, New York. “We all enjoyed the experience, and this is something that I will remember for a long time.”



Kulhman said that he would always remember one conversation with an elected official, who stated, while shaking his hand, that he could not do what he does in the military. It came after a conversation about the times the military is asked to be away from family.



“I said back to him, ‘sir, I canʼt do what you do,ʼ” Kulhman said. “I am not an elected official. I canʼt pass laws that benefit our society.



“We all have different callings and ways to serve our nation,” Kulhman added. “One is not better than the other, but what is similar is that we both wanted to serve.”



Kulhman said West Point is held in high regard because they work diligently to build leaders of character, which is extremely important to the integrity and security of the nation.



“Since 1802, this academy has strived to be excellent in all we do,” Kulhman said.



With the slamming of the gavel, West Point Day was declared.



“The respect we receive is because of the generations that have gone before us,” Kulhman said. “Each generation must continue to earn the respect and trust of the people of New York and our nation. We must strive every day to live up to the reputation of this institution.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 10:04 Story ID: 417455 Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMA honored at annual West Point Day in Albany, by SFC Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.