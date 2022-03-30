Women offer life, career advice during NAVSUP WSS panel discussion

Photo By Kelly Luster | Navy Cmdr. Rebecca L. Young, Ms. Amber D. Tucker, a DoD civilian, Marine Corps Lt....... read more read more Photo By Kelly Luster | Navy Cmdr. Rebecca L. Young, Ms. Amber D. Tucker, a DoD civilian, Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lizette G. Welch, Army Lt. Col. Robin E. Ernstrom and Air Force Lt. Col. Stacy N. Slate were the panelists at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) “Beyond the Glass Ceiling - Women Leading in the Military,” a panel discussion with over 100 virtual attendees, Mar. 12. NAVSUP WSS collaborated with the Army War College to host the event. see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.—In honor of Women’s History Month, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) collaborated with the Army War College to host “Beyond the Glass Ceiling - Women Leading in the Military,” a panel discussion with over 100 virtual attendees, Mar. 12.



The panelists were invited to discuss their career successes, challenges and triumphs….and educate attendees on career shaping experiences, said Julie Marchese, a member of the NAVSUP WSS Equal Employment Opportunity Advisory Committee in Philadelphia during her introductory remarks.



Marine Corps Lt. Col. Lizette G. Welch, Navy Cmdr. Rebecca L. Young, Army Lt. Col. Robin E. Ernstrom, Air Force Lt. Col. Stacy N. Slate, and Amber D. Tucker, a DoD civilian, represented a broad range of leaders from the Department of Defense. They shared their experiences as women in leadership roles as well as, advice and personal examples of their unique leadership journey. The discussion covered a broad range of topics from mentorship to balancing life while achieving career goals.



The panel began with the topic of mentorship. Panelists advised others to have mentors as well as diversity within your mentorship circles if possible.



“I’m a true believer in having more than one mentor and also that there should be diversity in your mentors even in the people you mentor and in your mentors for yourself,” said Ernstrom.



Slate encouraged women to seek senior female leadership for assistance. “If you're looking for some mentorship, come seek a senior female leader out,” Slate said. “We don't know that you are out there and that you're wanting mentorship.”



Many professionals struggle to balance family obligations with their commitment to a military career. The panelists offered some advice. Young advised to refrain from comparison with others.



“I think that each of our success looks different, particularly when we are married, when we have children, when we're trying to serve our country, and currently have ailing family,” she said. “I think we need to compare ourselves to us and gauge our success based on what we are capable of doing.”



Slate agreed, “I think running your own race is important.” She continued, “not one leader has the same career path as to how they got to where they are today.”



Several panelists offered thoughts on diversity and what women can bring to teams. Tucker cited a recent Harvard Business Review article that found, “having women on teams improves team processes and collaboration, right? That's what women do. We collaborate, we bring communities together, we bring our families together, and we bring friends together.” Tucker also highlighted the importance of using a network to help achieve your career goals.



Welch used the analogy of a toolbox with many different tools in it, each capable of solving different problems, to highlight the importance of diversity in teams. “If you limit yourself to one tool, you’re not going to be able to put your project together as best you can, it’s going to be off-kilter,” she said.



All the panelists agreed leadership support and flexibility in an organization was important for many reasons including continuing to support single parents regardless of gender, fostering a positive climate and setting an example of realistic work-life expectations for those in the command.



“Your subordinates are dealing with real life things,” Welch said. “And when they see these examples of your humanity, and how you can still be able to be in leadership position, they're able to connect with that regardless of gender, regardless of race… I don't have to sacrifice my humanity in order to be successful in this organization.”



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.