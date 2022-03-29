Team Truman Celebrates Women’s History Month

ADRIATIC SEA – The Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) commemorated the culmination of Women’s History Month with an observance ceremony hosted by Truman’s Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee (MCHC).



Women have a played a pivotal role in naval history since the establishment of the Navy Nurse Corps in 1908, the issuing of the first orders for women to be assigned to combat ships on Mar. 7, 1994, to today. Women now occupy every rank in our Navy from seaman to admiral and continue to succeed.



The event kicked off with educational segments where Truman Sailors shared stories of influential women throughout history that were involved with the women’s rights movement, furthering S.T.E.M., sports, entertainment, literature and education opportunities.



“As a little girl, dreaming of being a doctor seemed impossible; almost as if asking for a pony for Christmas was more likely to be achievable than doing open heart surgery,” said Hospitalman Alexa Valerio, an MCHC member. “In order to change the unequal equity of the S.T.E.M. program, we need to increase the awareness of higher education and career opportunities. Let’s encourage our daughters, sisters and nieces to be more than what they think they are capable of being.”



Toward the end of ceremony, Truman’s commanding officer, Capt. Gavin Duff, offered his thoughts regarding the importance of women’s history and women in the military.



“We don’t have to search the history books because each and every one of you are making a difference,” said Duff. “The culture that SUPPO talked about brings us together and ultimately makes us excellent is because of you. We see it day in and day out; the real heroes stand here in Hangar Bay 1.”



The ceremony concluded with closing remarks from Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight.



“Tonight’s celebration has allowed us to set aside time to reflect – on the talent, energy, intellect, and determination of countless women who have shaped our destiny and enriched our society." said Renshaw. “The work of multi-cultural heritage team has allowed our own distorted views to come into sharper focus so that we can reflect on the courage of so many bold woman who dared to make change. But reflection alone is not enough. We are not here just to learn, but to be inspired to act. Only through action can we change the status quo – the forces that tell us this is good enough… That our union is perfect enough and that the promise of America set forth in the constitution has been fulfilled.”



The event closed with a standing ovation and applause, as the Sailors of HST acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the MCHC. Leadership went on to note their efforts of encouraging women in service and around the world to continue to thrive and breakdown barriers.



The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.



For more news from CSG 8, visit, www.facebook.com/CSG8, www.navy.mil/local.cvn75/, www.facebook.com/usnavy, www.instagram.com/uss_harrys.truman, www.navy.mil, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.30.2022 09:03 Story ID: 417447 Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Truman Celebrates Women’s History Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.