PD SAI procures 2nd Lot of modern ELINT sensors

The Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI) has ordered a second Lot of new SS-4000 sensors in a $3.35 million contract modification awarded on Jan. 31. PD SAI placed the order via the Sensor Technology Operations and Readiness Maintenance (STORM) Task Order originally awarded in 2019.



The SS-4000 sensor prosecutes electronic intelligence (ELINT) emitters and can detect non-communications signals. This enables collection and exploitation by Army Soldiers. This newly acquired information is then provided to Army leadership for action.



The newly purchased SS-4000 ELINT sensor consists of two B-kit shipsets. A B-kit consists of a modular ELINT Antenna Panel (EAP). The new sensor is an upgraded version of the SS-4000 and features new Band 6 capabilities and components to minimize potential obsolescence issues.



“This updated SS-4000 sensor is a critical component of [the Multi Domain Sensing System High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System] (MDSS HADES) Sensor Evaluation Program,” said Tom Bentzel, the MDSS Product Lead. The Army is pursuing HADES to provide a multi-faceted deep sensing capability at higher altitudes, longer ranges, and with longer endurance to address the demands of future Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) against peer and near-peer adversaries.



PD SAI anticipates SNC will deliver the new SS-4000 sensor later this year. Following its delivery, PD SAI will perform lab-based testing before integrating the sensor onto a HADES prototype or surrogate.



Band 6 Upgrade



PD SAI recently completed the non-recurring engineering development of the Band 6 upgrade to the SS-4000 ELINT sensor. This sensor upgrade adds new detect and prosecution capabilities critical to the MDO fight.



“Testing of the SS-4000 ELINT Band 6 was completed in January,” said Lt. Col. Eric Burke, Program Manager MARSS. “The system level performance of the Band 6 add-on exceeded requirements and created impressive results in the lab environment. Contract closeout, property transfers, and Technical Data Package delivery efforts are still ongoing and on track to complete in February.”



With the U.S. Army aerial ISR shifting focus from counterterrorism/counterinsurgency (CT/COIN) to peer and near-peer capabilities, the U.S. Army has a requirement for a fleet of modern ELINT communications intelligence (COMINT), and radar sensors ready to support the platform Program Offices, which support the aerial ISR mission.



PD SAI is a Program Executive Office for Intelligence Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S) program responsible for developing, acquiring, fielding, and supplying life cycle support to tactically relevant aerial ISR sensors that maintain battlespace awareness and superiority.



PEO IEW&S develops and integrates sensors and sensor data across multiple technologies ensuring warfighters have a complete understanding of the battlefield.

