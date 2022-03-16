Pacific Region CFC donates over 1 Million

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii -- The 2021 Pacific Region Combined Federal Campaign Award and Change of Responsibility Ceremony celebrated vital community members and a successful year of donations aboard the USS Missouri March 16, 2022. The campaign chairman, Brig. Gen. Duke Ota, Hawaii's assistant adjutant general - Air, completed the annual campaign with generous contributions to hundreds of charities across the pacific.



The ceremony signifies the CFC's continued steadfast support to communities during these challenging times as they just celebrated 60 years of giving. The mission of the CFC is to promote and support philanthropy through a program that is employee focused, cost-efficient, and effective in providing all federal employees the opportunity to improve the quality of life for all.



The past several years have undoubtedly brought an undue burden to many affected by the pandemic. However, thanks to the selfless contributions of federal employees, charities across the nation are getting the help they need to serve the community.



"As we look back on a successful and unforgettable campaign season,”” said Ota, “we feel overwhelming gratitude towards the CFC community that made it all possible. We are thrilled to share the 2021 Combined Federal Campaign results and highlight the ways you have chosen to 'be the face of change.'"



On behalf of the Honolulu Pacific Federal Executive Board and more than 2,300 donors within the Hawaii Pacific Region, Brig. Gen Ota presented the check for $1,357,718 to Chris Conklin, the Honolulu Pacific Executive Director for people and communities in need.



"With the last two years and all we've been through, I can't think of a more challenging time for our charities, particularly our local ones. You can see it during a period when it was challenging to get people together," said Conklin.



During the traditional ceremonial change of responsibility, Rear Adm. Matthew Sibly, commander, Coast Guard 14th District, received the CFC Eagle, which symbolizes the District assuming the leadership of the CFC in the pacific region for 2022.



"You look at the campaigns we've had in the last few years, challenging times, trying to learn to operate, doing a campaign when you don't always have that person to person contact, some of it's done virtually,'' said Sibly. “It's amazing how well this year's campaign has gone. Going from the Air Force in the clouds to the Coast Guard in the water, we are really looking forward to taking over.”

