WBAMC social worker highlights how social work is essential

Courtesy Photo | Karla Solis, a social worker at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, informs Soldiers and civilians about the Addiction Medicine Intensive Outpatient Program on Fort Bliss. She spends the majority of her time in group therapy, individual sessions, and intakes.

March is National Social Work Month. Karla Solis, a social worker at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, discusses why social workers are crucial in today’s culture.



“Recently, a study has been published that highlights the reduction in emotional intelligence in our society, particularly among young individuals,” she said. “As a result, working as a social worker can be one of the antidotes to what I see as an emergency in our society.”



Solis was drawn to the social work profession after her military service in the U.S. Army. In 2008, she graduated from Loyola University of Chicago’s Masters in Social Work program.



“As social workers, we are taught to examine the various systems that affect an individual, as well as to receive training in various modalities and evidence-based treatments. These interventions, as well as many others, are tools that social workers can use to help the people we serve make meaningful connections between their emotions, behaviors, and thoughts, allowing them to increase their emotional intelligence,” said Solis.



Solis works in the Addiction Medicine Intensive Outpatient Program on Fort Bliss and spends most of her time in group therapy sessions, individual sessions and intakes. She mentioned that one of the most common misunderstandings about social workers is they are only case managers.



“One of the most popular assumptions about social workers is that we stop at crisis intervention. You would be able to diagnose and administer therapy, much like a psychologist, once you have received your clinical license,” she added.



Being a social worker has both benefits and drawbacks, but Solis believes that social workers must discover their own incentives.

“I believe it is rewarding to watch your patients travel on the correct path. It’s inspiring to see people who create change and improve their lives for the better,” said Solis.



The hefty caseload and individuals with complicated personalities, according to Solis, are some of the challenges of becoming a social worker.



“We see a lot of people with issues that have a significant influence on their personalities. Many times, despite your best efforts, the individual is not ready to make the necessary adjustments, which may be disheartening. Also, there are obstacles that assist an individual in making such adjustments,” she said.



Solis calls Huntley, Illinois, home and identifies her mother as the person who inspired her the most to help others.

“She has always encouraged us to give back and help others without asking anything in return,” she said.



After obtaining her Bachelor degree, Solis was not sure if social work was the right career field for her. She debated whether to spend thousands of dollars on a Master’s degree or change careers entirely.

“I’m a strong believer in energy and signs, so I was seeking advice from the universe,” she said.



The sign she was looking for came when she found herself waiting in the checkout line at a store.



“I was in line at Trader Joe’s when the woman in front of me turned around after paying and offered me a bouquet of flowers, which I thought was a random act of kindness, which was trendy at the time,” Solis recalled. “She had placed a card the size of a business card within the bouquet that read, ‘We must be the change in the world that we wish to see.’ I took this as confirmation that I was on the correct track.”

In the future, Solis envisions herself in a managerial position and intends to take advantage of any opportunity that comes her way.



“I definitely want to move into a management role. I think it is one of the benefits of being a social worker. You have a lot of opportunities. Moving more to clinical care or management is where I see myself,” she said.



According to the National Association of Social Workers, the time is right for social work in 2022. There are nearly 720,000 social workers in the U.S., and that number is expected to grow by 12 percent by the end of the decade, making social work one of the fastest growing professions.