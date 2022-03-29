Zero Eyes; helping 325th SFS detect, deter potential firearm threats

Courtesy Photo | A computer image demonstrates the capabilities of Zero Eyes, a new artificial...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A computer image demonstrates the capabilities of Zero Eyes, a new artificial intelligence software designed to detect and alert the presence of firearms, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 28, 2022. Tyndall implemented the software in early 2022 and it currently remains in the testing and evaluating stage. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The 325th Security Forces Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base is leading the way in advancing technology and innovation by serving as the first unit to test revolutional, preemptive base security measures.



The squadron is partnering with Zero Eyes, an artificial intelligence, software-based system, that utilizes digital images captured by cameras strategically placed across the installation to detect and deter potential adversaries or aggressors.



“The AI software can identify weapons such as shotguns, rifles and other weapon models,” said Staff Sgt. Nicholas Murphy, 325th SFS technology and innovations noncommissioned officer in charge. “The software (detects) 360-degree visuals of various weapon models in a database which then triggers an alarm sent to security forces (who can dispatch responders) to get there as soon as possible in an active shooter situation.”



According to Murphy, the AI system is able to distinguish when a firearm is in a slung position, as it would be carried normally by law enforcement so an alarm isn’t being triggered by security forces Airmen during their standard shifts.



“The addition of this technology will add to and augment the installation’s Integrated Base Defense and, if it is determined by the Air Force Security Forces Center and higher headquarters as a good use case, then it could be deployed Air Force-wide, possibly even [throughout the] Department of Defense,” said Murphy.



Tyndall implemented the software earlier this year and currently remains in the testing and evaluating stage; working out kinks in the system and identifying potential improvements if the software is picked up throughout the service enterprise.



“This innovation in technology is ‘early warning’ in nature and can help security forces Airmen save seconds that will save lives,” said Murphy. “It is fully mission capable and due to that presence, it is a deterrence to stop or mitigate damage. The AI meets our mission intent because these technologies are used to strengthen our multi-layered base defense capability and augment our manpower.”



The 325th SFS is working closely with higher-level units including the Air Force Security Forces Center, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center and AFWERX, a technology directorate of AFRL, to accelerate change.



“Innovation is embedded in our culture as Airmen,” said Maj. Jordan Criss, 325th SFS commander. “From the inception of airpower to future conflicts, innovation is a must for the world’s greatest Air Force. We cannot fight tomorrow’s war with yesterday’s equipment. These types of innovations…ultimately protect our greatest resource: our Airmen.”