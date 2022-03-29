President’s Budget supplies $117.2 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District Operation, Maintenance

DETROIT- The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2023 includes more than $6.6 billion in discretionary funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program, with just over $117.2 million set aside for Detroit District projects.
Of great regional significance is an additional $600,000 for the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study, a project that includes the three Great Lakes districts: Detroit, Buffalo and Chicago. The goal is to create a plan identifying vulnerable coastal areas and recommending actions to bolster the coastal resources’ ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty with respect to built and natural coastal environments. Recent high-water events across the Great Lakes brought about the study’s need.
The $117.2 million Civil Works budget is for the district’s Operation and Maintenance Program, which includes the maintenance of federal shipping channels and navigation structures within the Detroit District’s area of responsibility including the Soo Locks, Duluth-Superior Harbor, and Detroit and Saginaw rivers. These are part of the Great Lakes Navigation System, which provides significant economic benefit to the Nation, in addition to added shoreline protection and flood reduction benefits to areas behind the structures.
The district operates and maintains the Soo Locks along with 81 harbors and nearly 400 miles of connecting channels on lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and portions of Lake Erie bordering Michigan.
The FY23 funding will be distributed among the projects as follows:
Michigan
Alpena Harbor $29,000
Channels In Lake St. Clair $248,000
Charlevoix Harbor $25,000
Detroit River $8,041,000
Grand Haven Harbor $3,425,000
Grand Traverse Bay Harbor $23,000
Holland Harbor $1,317,000
Inland Route $127,000
Keweenaw Waterway $1,458,000
Leland Harbor $22,000
Lexington Harbor $505,000
Little Lake Harbor $204,000
Ludington Harbor $1,164,300
Marquette Harbor $805,200
Monroe Harbor $1,286,300
Muskegon Harbor $980,500
New Buffalo Harbor $26,000
Port Sanilac Harbor $506,000
Saginaw River $4,058,000
Sebewaing River $68,000
St. Clair River $833,000
St. Joseph Harbor $3,033,000
St. Marys River, Soo Locks $82,566,000
Minnesota
Duluth-Superior Harbor, includes WI $6,185,000
Knife River Harbor $22,000
Wisconsin
La Pointe Harbor $22,000
Funding received also includes over $231,000 to support real estate coordination at 36 Detroit District navigation projects.
Projects not funded through the President’s Budget have the potential for funding through the FY22 Workplan and Infrastructure Investments and Job Act. FY22 Workplan projects and their funding amounts are scheduled to be released in early summer 2022.
For more information on the President’s FY 2023 Budget, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget/.
The FY 2023 Civil Works budget press book is also available at: http://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/CivilWorks/Budget.aspx, under the heading Program Budget: Press Books.
-30-
This work, President’s Budget supplies $117.2 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District Operation, Maintenance, by William Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
