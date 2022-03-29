President’s Budget supplies $117.2 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District Operation, Maintenance

Photo By Michelle Briggs | The dewatered Poe Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., undergoes winter maintenance from...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Briggs | The dewatered Poe Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., undergoes winter maintenance from January 16 to March 25 every year. The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2023 includes more than $6.6 billion in discretionary funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program, with just over $117.2 million set aside for Detroit District projects. see less | View Image Page

DETROIT- The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2023 includes more than $6.6 billion in discretionary funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program, with just over $117.2 million set aside for Detroit District projects.



Of great regional significance is an additional $600,000 for the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study, a project that includes the three Great Lakes districts: Detroit, Buffalo and Chicago. The goal is to create a plan identifying vulnerable coastal areas and recommending actions to bolster the coastal resources’ ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty with respect to built and natural coastal environments. Recent high-water events across the Great Lakes brought about the study’s need.



The $117.2 million Civil Works budget is for the district’s Operation and Maintenance Program, which includes the maintenance of federal shipping channels and navigation structures within the Detroit District’s area of responsibility including the Soo Locks, Duluth-Superior Harbor, and Detroit and Saginaw rivers. These are part of the Great Lakes Navigation System, which provides significant economic benefit to the Nation, in addition to added shoreline protection and flood reduction benefits to areas behind the structures.



The district operates and maintains the Soo Locks along with 81 harbors and nearly 400 miles of connecting channels on lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and portions of Lake Erie bordering Michigan.



The FY23 funding will be distributed among the projects as follows:



Michigan

Alpena Harbor $29,000

Channels In Lake St. Clair $248,000

Charlevoix Harbor $25,000

Detroit River $8,041,000

Grand Haven Harbor $3,425,000

Grand Traverse Bay Harbor $23,000

Holland Harbor $1,317,000

Inland Route $127,000

Keweenaw Waterway $1,458,000

Leland Harbor $22,000

Lexington Harbor $505,000

Little Lake Harbor $204,000

Ludington Harbor $1,164,300

Marquette Harbor $805,200

Monroe Harbor $1,286,300

Muskegon Harbor $980,500

New Buffalo Harbor $26,000

Port Sanilac Harbor $506,000

Saginaw River $4,058,000

Sebewaing River $68,000

St. Clair River $833,000

St. Joseph Harbor $3,033,000

St. Marys River, Soo Locks $82,566,000



Minnesota

Duluth-Superior Harbor, includes WI $6,185,000

Knife River Harbor $22,000



Wisconsin

La Pointe Harbor $22,000



Funding received also includes over $231,000 to support real estate coordination at 36 Detroit District navigation projects.



Projects not funded through the President’s Budget have the potential for funding through the FY22 Workplan and Infrastructure Investments and Job Act. FY22 Workplan projects and their funding amounts are scheduled to be released in early summer 2022.



For more information on the President’s FY 2023 Budget, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget/.



The FY 2023 Civil Works budget press book is also available at: http://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/CivilWorks/Budget.aspx, under the heading Program Budget: Press Books.



