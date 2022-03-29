Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President’s Budget supplies $117.2 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District Operation, Maintenance

    President’s Budget supplies $117.2 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District Operation, Maintenance

    Photo By Michelle Briggs | The dewatered Poe Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., undergoes winter maintenance from...... read more read more

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Story by William Dowell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    DETROIT- The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2023 includes more than $6.6 billion in discretionary funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works program, with just over $117.2 million set aside for Detroit District projects.

    Of great regional significance is an additional $600,000 for the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study, a project that includes the three Great Lakes districts: Detroit, Buffalo and Chicago. The goal is to create a plan identifying vulnerable coastal areas and recommending actions to bolster the coastal resources’ ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty with respect to built and natural coastal environments. Recent high-water events across the Great Lakes brought about the study’s need.

    The $117.2 million Civil Works budget is for the district’s Operation and Maintenance Program, which includes the maintenance of federal shipping channels and navigation structures within the Detroit District’s area of responsibility including the Soo Locks, Duluth-Superior Harbor, and Detroit and Saginaw rivers. These are part of the Great Lakes Navigation System, which provides significant economic benefit to the Nation, in addition to added shoreline protection and flood reduction benefits to areas behind the structures.

    The district operates and maintains the Soo Locks along with 81 harbors and nearly 400 miles of connecting channels on lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and portions of Lake Erie bordering Michigan.

    The FY23 funding will be distributed among the projects as follows:

    Michigan
    Alpena Harbor $29,000
    Channels In Lake St. Clair $248,000
    Charlevoix Harbor $25,000
    Detroit River $8,041,000
    Grand Haven Harbor $3,425,000
    Grand Traverse Bay Harbor $23,000
    Holland Harbor $1,317,000
    Inland Route $127,000
    Keweenaw Waterway $1,458,000
    Leland Harbor $22,000
    Lexington Harbor $505,000
    Little Lake Harbor $204,000
    Ludington Harbor $1,164,300
    Marquette Harbor $805,200
    Monroe Harbor $1,286,300
    Muskegon Harbor $980,500
    New Buffalo Harbor $26,000
    Port Sanilac Harbor $506,000
    Saginaw River $4,058,000
    Sebewaing River $68,000
    St. Clair River $833,000
    St. Joseph Harbor $3,033,000
    St. Marys River, Soo Locks $82,566,000

    Minnesota
    Duluth-Superior Harbor, includes WI $6,185,000
    Knife River Harbor $22,000

    Wisconsin
    La Pointe Harbor $22,000

    Funding received also includes over $231,000 to support real estate coordination at 36 Detroit District navigation projects.

    Projects not funded through the President’s Budget have the potential for funding through the FY22 Workplan and Infrastructure Investments and Job Act. FY22 Workplan projects and their funding amounts are scheduled to be released in early summer 2022.

    For more information on the President’s FY 2023 Budget, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget/.

    The FY 2023 Civil Works budget press book is also available at: http://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/CivilWorks/Budget.aspx, under the heading Program Budget: Press Books.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.29.2022 15:49
    Story ID: 417411
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President’s Budget supplies $117.2 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District Operation, Maintenance, by William Dowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    President’s Budget supplies $117.2 million for Corps of Engineers Detroit District Operation, Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Detroit District
    President's Budget
    PBUD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT