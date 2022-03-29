Sisters In Arms Mentorship Program

Courtesy Photo | 1st Cavalry Division Artillery hosted a Sisters In Arms mentorship event to provide...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Cavalry Division Artillery hosted a Sisters In Arms mentorship event to provide mentorship and support to Troopers at Fort Hood on March 25. see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, TX – 1st Cavalry Division Artillery hosted a Sisters In Arms mentorship event to provide mentorship and support to Troopers at Fort Hood on March 25.



The Sisters in Arms program is designed to support women in the Army with mentorship, career progression, camaraderie, and the development of support networks.



“Mentorship is incredibly important,” said Cpt. Susan Mason, S1 officer in charge, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery. “There are those that have experienced what you’re going through and can provide feedback and support.”



The event focused on clarification and updates to new Department of the Army regulations and policies with regards to Pregnancy and Postpartum from medical, legal and administrative subject matter experts.



“The Sisters In Arms program is also open to males,” said Lt. Col. Lillian I. Woodington, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion commander, 1st Cavalry Division. “This program provides information that enables all leaders to support their Soldiers appropriately.”



“Our mission is about readiness,” continued Woodington. “Soldiers are ready when they have a stable platform with a triangle of trust in their leaders and this program provides that.”



“The Sisters in Arms program has helped me by providing mentorship, guidance and resources for programs as a female Soldier and mother,” said Mason.



Sisters In Arms provides members an opportunity to gain knowledge, insights, networking opportunities, and connections from experienced leaders within the Army, as well as leaders within our greater Fort Hood Community and surrounding areas.



“This mentorship allows me to share my 22 years of knowledge and experience,” said Woodington. “I get to see the types of questions my Soldiers have and it helps me as a commander to see what's on their minds and ensure they have the right network of support.”



“If you’re seeking a mentor, the Sisters in Arms program can provide that mentorship,” said Mason.