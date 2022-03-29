Photo Essay: 89B ALC students complete ammo inspection training at Fort McCoy’s Ammunition Supply Point Point, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC) conduct ammunition inspection...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC) conduct ammunition inspection training Feb. 3, 2022, at the Fort McCoy Ammunition Supply Point (ASP) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ALC is taught by instructors with the Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy. An ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units. For the munitions inspection training, ASP Accountable Officer Jasen Alexander showed students and their instructors how to properly inspect and document munitions that these 89B Soldiers will likely have to inspect in the future. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Students in the 89B Advanced Leader Course (ALC) conduct ammunition inspection training Feb. 3, 2022, at the Fort McCoy Ammunition Supply Point (ASP) at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The ALC is taught by instructors with the Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy.



An ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant an opportunity to enhance leadership, technical skill, tactical expertise and experience needed to lead squad-size units.



For the munitions inspection training, ASP Accountable Officer Jasen Alexander showed students and their instructors how to properly inspect and document munitions that these 89B Soldiers will likely have to inspect in the future.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.