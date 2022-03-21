New York City Police Department leadership visits Fort Hamilton

Courtesy Photo | Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, provides a mission brief to New...... read more read more

Courtesy Photo | Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, provides a mission brief to New York City Police Commissioner, Keechant Sewell, at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, New York, Mar. 21, 2022. Sewell and NYPD First Deputy Commissioner, Edward Caban, visited Fort Hamilton leadership and the Directorate of Emergency Services to discuss ongoing operations and the longstanding partnership with the NYPD. Fort Hamilton values their partners at the city, state, and federal level, and is committed to maintaining viable relationships. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD) see less | View Image Page