New York City Police Department leadership visits Fort Hamilton

The New York City Police Department leadership visited Fort Hamilton to discuss ongoing operations and the longstanding partnership with the NYPD at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, New York, Mar. 21, 2022. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and First Deputy Commissioner met with Fort Hamilton leadership and the Directorate of Emergency Services and received a mission brief and tour of the installation. The NYPD leadership team also took a moment to visit the three memorials dedicated to fallen NYPD/Army heroes: Army Staff Sgt. James McNaughton, Staff Sgt. Christian Engeldrum, and Sgt. Deon Taylor. Fort Hamilton values their partners at the city, state, and federal level, and is committed to maintaining viable relationships.
|03.21.2022
|03.29.2022 10:09
|417377
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|4
|0
