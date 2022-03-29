Courtesy Translation: Hessen state government adapts Corona rules

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 28 March 2022

Courtesy Translation: Roland Schedel, Public Affairs Specialist



Hessen state government adapts Corona rules



Minister President Volker Bouffier: "The new rules mean more personal responsibility."



The state government of Hessen has decided on necessary adjustments to the Corona rules. Starting this weekend, the Federal Infection Protection Act only allows for so-called basic protection measures. For most of the transitional rules, which have been in force in Hessen since March 19, 2022, there will then no longer be a legal basis. They then expire accordingly in large parts. "The pandemic is not over yet. The coronavirus will continue to keep us busy. It is therefore all the more important that each and every on of us is careful to avoid unnecessary risks of infection and protects themselves and others as best as possible. The new rules mean more freedom, but therefore also more personal responsibility in the hands of our citizens," explained Minister President Volker Bouffier.



Mandatory masks in narrowly defined areas



The basic protective measures provide for mandatory masks and testing requirements only in narrowly defined areas. "We are making the best possible use of the protective measures that the federal law still allows. Masks remain the best way to reduce the number of new infections: especially indoors, it still makes sense to wear masks during personal encounters and to be tested beforehand. This is especially important when meeting older or previously ill people who may have a severe course of infection," Klose said. Regular ventilation of indoor spaces also remains a simple and effective measure to reduce the risk of infection, he added.



The hotspot regulations described in the federal law are not currently feasible to implement, according to the state government. "The requirements are so high and confusing that they can’t be used. A legally secure regulation is not possible. We are therefore intensively monitoring the further course of the pandemic in order to decide about further regulations as far as possible and necessary," said the Minister President and the Minister of Health.



The following will apply in Hessen starting Apr. 2:



Mandatory masks:

• in doctors' offices and hospitals (not for inpatient hospital patients),

• in retirement and nursing homes,

• in nursing and rescue services,

• in buses and trains (local and long-distance public transport),

• in collective accommodations such as shelters for the homeless and refugees.



Testing obligations:

• For employers, employees, and visitors in hospitals, nursing homes, and collective accommodations.

• Exceptions may be made by the facility management for vaccinated and recovered individuals and for social-ethical reasons

• Resident testing (especially in nursing homes) can be ordered by the responsible health department in the event of an outbreak

• In schools, teachers and students continue to get tested three times a week

• Prison and deportation detention centers, etc., can decide for themselves whether to order testing obligations



The previous obligations for isolation or quarantine will remain in place based on the RKI recommendations.



Effective date is Apr. 2, 2022 (Saturday). Expiration date is Apr. 29, 2022.

Hospitalization incidence is 6.61 on March 28, 2022; 181 ICU beds are occupied by Covid 19 patients (including 12 suspected cases). Hessen is also well below the national average for infection incidence (seven-day incidence of 1,533 in Hessen vs. 1700 nationwide on March 28, 2022).

Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/hessische-landesregierung-passt-corona-regeln-an