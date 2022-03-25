Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, MARFORPAC, Visits Key Component of the Pacific Marine Corps

    MARFORPAC Commander Lt. General Rudder meets with the MRF-D 22 ACE

    Photo By Cpl. Cedar Barnes | From left, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher Steele, Marine Rotational Force Darwin...... read more read more

    AUSTRALIA

    03.25.2022

    Story by Capt. Joseph DiPietro 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    DARWIN, AUSTRALIA. – Lieutenant General Steven Rudder, Commander of Marine Corps Forces Pacific (MARFORPAC), visited the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) and the Australian Northern Command on March 25.

    “Two-thirds of the Fleet Marine Force operates within the Indo-Pacific, and MRF-D is a critical part of that structure,” said General Rudder, who leads all Marine Corps efforts in the Indo-Pacific theater. “For both of us, this is a very close alliance, and if we have to react somewhere in the world, this formation just might be the team to do it.”

    General Rudder, an attack helicopter pilot, visited Darwin on the back end of the Australian Air and Space Power Conference in Canberra, where a multi-national audience explored the future of aviation and space-based defense capabilities.

    In Darwin, the MRF-D commanders and staff, along with their Australian counterparts, provided General Rudder with a series of briefs and tours designed to provide him a detailed look at the exercise schedule and the facility improvement initiatives for this year’s rotation.

    “Together, with our Australian allies, and alongside our shared regional partners, we’re going to exercise across vast distances, and within extremely challenging terrain,” said Colonel Chris Steele, the commanding officer for MRF-D 22 while sharing his vision for the rotation with the commander of MARFORPAC. “This will posture the team to quickly respond in support of missions ranging from humanitarian assistance to crisis response.”

    The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David Berger, offered a related vision in a recent interview. “The Marine Corps is the Crisis Response Force for the country anywhere on the globe. The U.S. military has to be able to operate in great depth. And the Marine Corps’ traditional, unique role is upfront and standing in,” said General Berger. “You're there, side by side, with the partners, with the allies that the U.S. has. You're not leaving them. You're not going back to the rear. You're staying right there, side by side with them.”

    For questions regarding this story, please contact the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin media inquiry email address at MRFDMedia@usmc.mil. Imagery from this rotation and previous can be found at dvidshub.net/unit/MRF-D.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.28.2022 20:38
    Story ID: 417352
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, MARFORPAC, Visits Key Component of the Pacific Marine Corps, by CPT Joseph DiPietro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MARFORPAC Commander Lt. General Rudder meets with the MRF-D 22 ACE
    MARFORPAC Commander Lt. General Rudder meets with the MRF-D 22 ACE
    MARFORPAC Commander Lt. General Rudder meets with the MRF-D 22 ACE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    ADF
    MRF-D

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT