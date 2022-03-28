Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President’s Budget delivers $103 million for the lower watershed of lakes Erie and Ontario

    Buffalo Harbor south pier repair project

    Photo By Jess Levenson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District's floating plant and Derrickboat...... read more read more

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Story by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2023 released today includes more than $6.6 billion in discretionary funding for the Civil Works program of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with just over $103 million set aside for Buffalo District projects.

    Of great significance for the region is an additional $600,000 for the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study, a new start project that includes the three Great Lakes districts: Buffalo, Chicago, and Detroit. The goal is to create a plan identifying vulnerable coastal areas and recommending actions to bolster the coastal resources’ ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty with respect to built and natural coastal environments. Recent high-water events across the Great Lakes brought about the study’s need.

    The Civil Works budget funds $45 million the Operation and Maintenance Program, which includes the maintenance of federal shipping channels and navigation structures within the Buffalo District’s area of responsibility including the Black Rock Lock, and operation and maintenance of the Mount Morris Dam. These structures are part of the Great Lakes Navigation System, which provides significant economic benefit to the Nation, in addition to added shoreline protection and flood reduction benefits to areas behind the structures.

    Included in the President’s Budget is $58 million in funding for projects within the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program. The FUSRAP program was initiated in 1974 to identify, investigate and clean up or control sites that were part of the Nation's early atomic energy and weapons program. Activities at the sites that are eligible for FUSRAP were conducted by the Manhattan Engineer District (MED) or the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), both predecessors of the Department of Energy (DOE).

    The FY23 funding will be distributed among the projects as follows:

    FUSRAP:
    Joslyn Manufacturing, IN -- $3,000,000
    Guterl Steel, NY -- $1,000,000
    Niagara Falls Storage Site (NFSS), NY -- $41,600,000
    Seaway Site, NY -- $1,500,000
    Tonawanda Landfill, NY -- $500,000
    Harshaw Chemical Company, Ohio -- $10,000,000
    Superior Steel Site, PA -- $500,000

    New York:
    Barcelona Harbor, NY -- $19,000
    Black Rock Channel & Tonawanda Harbor, NY -- $2,277,000
    Buffalo River, NY -- $2,711,000
    Cape Vincent Harbor, NY -- $3,000
    Cattaraugus Creek Harbor, NY -- $3,000
    Dunkirk Harbor, NY -- $3,000
    Great Sodus Bay, NY -- $7,000
    Mt. Morris Dam, NY -- $4,334,000
    Oak Orchard, NY -- $5,000
    Ogdensburg Harbor, NY -- $1,000
    Olcott Harbor, NY -- $8,000
    Oswego Harbor, NY -- $5,971,000
    Port Ontario Harbor, NY -- $5,000
    Rochester Harbor, NY -- $10,000
    Sturgeon Point Harbor, NY -- $4,000
    Wilson Harbor, NY -- $8,000

    Ohio:
    Ashtabula Harbor, OH -- $2,293,000
    Cleveland Harbor, OH -- $10,908,000
    Conneaut Harbor, OH -- $2,020,000
    Fairport Harbor, OH -- $2,346,000
    Huron Harbor, OH -- $1,509,000
    Lorrain Harbor, OH -- $966,000
    Port Clinton Harbor, OH -- $1,010,000
    Put-in-Bay, OH -- $2,000
    Rocky River, OH -- $2,000
    Sandusky Harbor, OH -- $1,007,000
    Toledo Harbor, OH -- $6,588,000
    Toussaint River, OH -- $5,000
    Vermilion Harbor, OH -- $1,007,000

    Pennsylvania:
    Erie Harbor, PA -- $13,000

    Projects not funded through the President’s Budget have the potential for funding through the FY22 Workplan and Infrastructure Investments and Job Act. FY22 Workplan projects and their funding amounts are scheduled to be released in early summer 2022.

    For more information on the President’s FY 2023 Budget, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget/.

    The FY 2023 Civil Works budget press book is also available at: http://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/CivilWorks/Budget.aspx, under the heading Program Budget: Press Books.


    The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.

