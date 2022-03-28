President’s Budget delivers $103 million for the lower watershed of lakes Erie and Ontario

Photo By Jess Levenson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District's floating plant and Derrickboat...... read more read more Photo By Jess Levenson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District's floating plant and Derrickboat "McCauley" place stone and make repairs to the Buffalo Harbor's south pier, Buffalo, NY, June 16, 2021. The floating plant is comprised of two tug boats, several deck barges and a floating crane. see less | View Image Page

The President’s Budget for fiscal year 2023 released today includes more than $6.6 billion in discretionary funding for the Civil Works program of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with just over $103 million set aside for Buffalo District projects.



Of great significance for the region is an additional $600,000 for the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study, a new start project that includes the three Great Lakes districts: Buffalo, Chicago, and Detroit. The goal is to create a plan identifying vulnerable coastal areas and recommending actions to bolster the coastal resources’ ability to withstand, recover from and adapt to future hydrologic uncertainty with respect to built and natural coastal environments. Recent high-water events across the Great Lakes brought about the study’s need.



The Civil Works budget funds $45 million the Operation and Maintenance Program, which includes the maintenance of federal shipping channels and navigation structures within the Buffalo District’s area of responsibility including the Black Rock Lock, and operation and maintenance of the Mount Morris Dam. These structures are part of the Great Lakes Navigation System, which provides significant economic benefit to the Nation, in addition to added shoreline protection and flood reduction benefits to areas behind the structures.



Included in the President’s Budget is $58 million in funding for projects within the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program. The FUSRAP program was initiated in 1974 to identify, investigate and clean up or control sites that were part of the Nation's early atomic energy and weapons program. Activities at the sites that are eligible for FUSRAP were conducted by the Manhattan Engineer District (MED) or the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), both predecessors of the Department of Energy (DOE).



The FY23 funding will be distributed among the projects as follows:



FUSRAP:

Joslyn Manufacturing, IN -- $3,000,000

Guterl Steel, NY -- $1,000,000

Niagara Falls Storage Site (NFSS), NY -- $41,600,000

Seaway Site, NY -- $1,500,000

Tonawanda Landfill, NY -- $500,000

Harshaw Chemical Company, Ohio -- $10,000,000

Superior Steel Site, PA -- $500,000



New York:

Barcelona Harbor, NY -- $19,000

Black Rock Channel & Tonawanda Harbor, NY -- $2,277,000

Buffalo River, NY -- $2,711,000

Cape Vincent Harbor, NY -- $3,000

Cattaraugus Creek Harbor, NY -- $3,000

Dunkirk Harbor, NY -- $3,000

Great Sodus Bay, NY -- $7,000

Mt. Morris Dam, NY -- $4,334,000

Oak Orchard, NY -- $5,000

Ogdensburg Harbor, NY -- $1,000

Olcott Harbor, NY -- $8,000

Oswego Harbor, NY -- $5,971,000

Port Ontario Harbor, NY -- $5,000

Rochester Harbor, NY -- $10,000

Sturgeon Point Harbor, NY -- $4,000

Wilson Harbor, NY -- $8,000



Ohio:

Ashtabula Harbor, OH -- $2,293,000

Cleveland Harbor, OH -- $10,908,000

Conneaut Harbor, OH -- $2,020,000

Fairport Harbor, OH -- $2,346,000

Huron Harbor, OH -- $1,509,000

Lorrain Harbor, OH -- $966,000

Port Clinton Harbor, OH -- $1,010,000

Put-in-Bay, OH -- $2,000

Rocky River, OH -- $2,000

Sandusky Harbor, OH -- $1,007,000

Toledo Harbor, OH -- $6,588,000

Toussaint River, OH -- $5,000

Vermilion Harbor, OH -- $1,007,000



Pennsylvania:

Erie Harbor, PA -- $13,000



Projects not funded through the President’s Budget have the potential for funding through the FY22 Workplan and Infrastructure Investments and Job Act. FY22 Workplan projects and their funding amounts are scheduled to be released in early summer 2022.



For more information on the President’s FY 2023 Budget, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget/.



The FY 2023 Civil Works budget press book is also available at: http://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/CivilWorks/Budget.aspx, under the heading Program Budget: Press Books.





