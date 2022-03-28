Forty-one Soldiers Graduate from Practical Nurse Course

Photo By Bernard Little | Leadership at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and for Phase II of the...... read more read more Photo By Bernard Little | Leadership at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and for Phase II of the Practical Nurse Course at WRNMMC recognize Pfc. Simon Chen as the distinguished honor graduate of the PNC Class 21-004, which graduated March 21. see less | View Image Page

Forty-one Soldiers graduated from the Practical Nurse Course (PNC) during a ceremony March 21 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC).

The U.S. Army Practical Nurse Course condenses instruction usually lasting two years at traditional colleges into a curriculum spanning 52 weeks of intense study, according to Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Balser, who served as an advisor for the graduating class, 21-004.

Balser explained the graduates began the PNC in Phase I at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, Joint Base San Antonio, where they received 11 weeks of didactic study consisting of 10 examinations covering human anatomy and physiology, as well as medical terminology and concepts. Following completion of Phase I, the students transitioned to Phase II at WRNMMC for an additional 18 written examinations, 22 practical exercises, and skill labs to enhance their nursing proficiency, culminating in nearly 900 didactic hours. The students also honed and refined their skills with almost 1,000 hours of clinical nursing preceptorship, and 80 hours of transition-to-practice or on-the-job training.

"The practical nurse has been the solution to shortages in the past, and according to American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees union, is poised to become the solution for the nursing demands predicted in the future," Balser added. "WRNMMC Phase II PNC boasts a first-time pass rate of 91 percent on the National Council of Licensure Examination for the Practical Nurse, which is consistently higher than the national average. A large part of our success is due to the commitment to excellence of our nursing staff at WRNMMC, [composed of] Department of the Army civilians, contractors, officers, and noncommissioned officers," he furthered.

Army Maj. Joshua Gadd, deputy director of PNC-Phase at WRNMMC, said he told the graduates when they began the course, "’approach your studies with a war-like mindset. That is, you have to exhibit self-discipline in pushing yourself like never before. You have to have a teachable, sponge-like posture, and work together and help each other.”’

“So, 52 weeks later, despite all the challenges and adversities you’ve experienced, you have successfully accomplished the mission. You are now Army nurses," Gadd said to the graduates.

"During the global pandemic, the 68 Charlie (practical nurse) has shown several of our civilian counterparts how Army medicine actually works," said the graduation’s guest speaker, Army Brig. Gen. Jack Davis, director of WRNMMC and also an Army nurse.

"On the battlefield, extended care...is going to be critical, [and the 68 Charlie] is key to that. Remember, you are a soldier and a [nurse]," Davis said. He added the graduates must maintain proficiency in their Soldier's skills to meet the mission on the battlefield when called upon, as well as maintain their technical skills to "support that wounded Soldier coming to you for help."

Davis challenged the graduates to take the tough leadership assignments as they progress in their careers. "[They] will provide you with the experience and skills you need to succeed and lead Soldiers," he concluded.





Pfc. Simon Chen earned the distinguished honor graduate of the class. Pfcs. Charity Merrell and Arthur Davis IV earned honor graduate distinction. The Vice Provost List included Pfc. Sarah Leeman, Spc. Louisa Avila Tzorin, Spc. Kyra McFarlane, Pfc. Rebecca Glover and Spc. Jasmine Lewis. McFarlane also earned the Staff Sgt. Kevin Thornton Award. Spc. Jasmine Lewis earned the Clinical Excellence Award. Pfc. Cade Vente earned the Faculty Award, and Spc. Joshua Janish and Pfc. Jayden Bogovich received the Director's Award.