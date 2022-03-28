Gunston Hall Deploys, Joins Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, 22nd Marine Expeditionary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia — Nearly 300 Sailors and 400 Marines departed Joint Expeditionary Base

Little Creek aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) for a regularly

scheduled deployment, March 28.

Gunston Hall joins the Sailors and Marines of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked

22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit who deployed earlier this month.

“The Kearsarge ARG-MEU team would not be complete without Gunston Hall,” said Capt. David

Guluzian, commander of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 6. “The dock landing ship provides the

ARG with amphibious landing capabilities and a Navy and Marine Corps-integrated crew essential to

accomplishing our mission sets. I look forward to Gunston Hall regrouping with Kearsarge and Arlington,

ensuring a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force on this deployment.”

Along with Gunston Hall, the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group is comprised of the amphibious

assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and the amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24).

“Gunston Hall is excited about deploying and joining the rest of the Kearsarge ARG and working with

our allies and partners overseas in the coming months,” said Cmdr. Beth Nelson, commanding officer of

USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44). “The ship's crew and our Marine forces have worked and trained extremely

hard to become the capable force that we are today. We thank our families and friends for the support

and the Maintenance Team for helping getting us get ready and out to sea.”

Most recently, the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU successfully concluded a composite training unit

exercise (COMPTUEX), a series of exercises designed to fully integrate nearly 4,000 Sailors and Marines

while testing the units’ abilities to carry out sustained operations from the sea. During COMPTUEX, the

ARG-MEU operated under NATO command and control, which was a first for an ARG-MEU and is

typically only practiced among carrier strike groups. Additionally, this exercise marked the first time a

U.S. Coast Guard cutter participated in an ARG-MEU exercise by providing valuable interoperability

experience between naval and USCG forces.

Kearsarge, the ARG’s flagship, has embarked staffs from Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 6, 22nd

MEU, Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC)

28, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, Naval Beach Group (NBG) 2 and Beach

Master Unit (BMU) 2.

The 22nd MEU, commanded by Col. Paul Merida, includes the command element; the aviation combat

element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263 (Reinforced); the ground combat element, Battalion

Landing Team 2/6 (Reinforced); and the logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion 26.



U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops

and employs maritime forces ready to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to

ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

For more information, visit: https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/lhd3/; https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/lpd24/;

https://www.c2f.usff.navy.mil/lsd44/; https://www.22ndmeu.marines.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.28.2022 13:55 Story ID: 417315 Location: VA, US Web Views: 43 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunston Hall Deploys, Joins Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, 22nd Marine Expeditionary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.