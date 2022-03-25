NMCB-5 ensures Blue-Green Team success at CPX-1

PORT HUENEME, Calif.— During Command Post Exercise (CPX) 1, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5's Marine advisor taught Seabees tactics that integrate them to work side-by-side with fellow Marines.



As the battalion's Marine advisor, Gunnery Sgt. Anthony Glover's job is to advise the battalion commander. Still, during exercises, he plays a role in the evaluation control group because his lane is narrow and specific to tactics.



"The overall goal is to get the battalion ready, increase their command and control (C2) knowledge, and operate in isolated or austere environments," said Glover. "However, we also want the individual responsible for the watch floor to develop critical thinking skills, be able to kind of solve problems on their own, and figure out the patterns of our enemy so we can kind of figure out our battlespace."



This exercise built on the Seabee's mission essential skills and allowed them to focus on tactics, communications proficiency, and C2 capabilities. Each morning during CPX, Glover taught unit-driven training to junior Seabees to give them some exposure and familiarity in tactics. This also comes into play with specific simulated scenarios, such as chemical, biological, and radiological attacks.



"This is more hands-on," said Builder 3rd Class Alonso White, with NMCB-5. White is going to Glover's classes each morning and already has his Seabee Combat Warfare qualification and graduated from the expeditionary combat skills course. "There's a difference between reading a book and learning how you set this up versus actually going out in the field and doing it. The training that Gunny is doing is very hands-on and is beneficial information."



During Glover's training, White was able to get more in-depth with defensive fundamentals, such as fire plans, standard range cards, and entry control point procedures. They also practiced personnel and vehicles searches. White explained how the classes help prepare him and other troops.



"There's a lot of things that go into preparing [for exercises and deployments]," said White. "And when you're brand new to a battalion and have never been through anything like this, you would be lost and confused. If you already know what to expect, you can already prepare in your mind. Subsequently, you already know what to do when you get in a certain position."



The Seabees use countless Marine Corps doctrines and publications, so they're generally familiar with the Marine tactics. That knowledge base and Glover training them helps the Seabees with Marine interoperability.



"We're not doing any advanced maneuver warfare," added Glover. "For the most part, on the tactics level, I would say we are pretty much the same. So with integration or participation from another Marine unit—as we had in our Field Training Exercise last year—I didn't train the Seabees any different than I would actually train my Marines."



The U.S. Navy Seabees completed the exercise onboard Naval Base Ventura County, California, on March 25. And for these U.S. Navy Seabees, CPX-1 provided the foundation for the following Unit Level Training and Readiness Assessment events.



NMCB-5 is currently homeported out of Port Hueneme. They train on high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to execute construction and engineering projects for major combat operations, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance.

