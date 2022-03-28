Courtesy Translation: Special vaccination offer at the Wiesbaden weekly market

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Wiesbaden City Government from 25 MAR 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Special vaccination offer at the Wiesbaden weekly market



Mobile vaccination teams offer four special vaccination dates at the Wiesbaden weekly market in March and early April.



The dates are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

- Wednesday, March 30,

- Saturday, Apr. 2,

- Wednesday, Apr. 6,

- Saturday, Apr. 9.



The vaccine from Biontech and Moderna will be given. First, second, third and fourth vaccinations are carried out in accordance with the current Stiko recommendation. The vaccination booth is located behind the city hall (“Rathaus”) on the Dern’sches Gelände at the Lumen and the market office.



For questions about the coronavirus as well as all currently applicable regulations, the information hotline of the health office is still available at (0611) 312828. Service hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well as on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional details on vaccinations and the vaccination stations in Wiesbaden as well as current information about Corona are also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000419645.php