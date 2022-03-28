Courtesy Translation: Special vaccination offer at the Wiesbaden weekly market

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.28.2022

    Story by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Press Release from the Wiesbaden City Government from 25 MAR 2022
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

    Special vaccination offer at the Wiesbaden weekly market

    Mobile vaccination teams offer four special vaccination dates at the Wiesbaden weekly market in March and early April.

    The dates are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
    - Wednesday, March 30,
    - Saturday, Apr. 2,
    - Wednesday, Apr. 6,
    - Saturday, Apr. 9.

    The vaccine from Biontech and Moderna will be given. First, second, third and fourth vaccinations are carried out in accordance with the current Stiko recommendation. The vaccination booth is located behind the city hall (“Rathaus”) on the Dern’sches Gelände at the Lumen and the market office.

    For questions about the coronavirus as well as all currently applicable regulations, the information hotline of the health office is still available at (0611) 312828. Service hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., as well as on weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional details on vaccinations and the vaccination stations in Wiesbaden as well as current information about Corona are also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.

    Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000419645.php

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
