Photo By Pfc. Cory Schreiner | Staff Sgt. Phillipe Donoso navigates a rope crossing in the obstacle course event during the Florida Army National Guard's 2022 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Fla., March 24, 2022. The purpose of this competition is to build esprit de corps, recognize and honor Army warrior skills, military readiness, and identify the best Soldier and non-commissioned officer in the Florida Army National Guard. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cory Schreiner)

Soldiers in the Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) participate in this year’s, state-wide, Best Warrior Competition, held March 24th-27th, 2022, at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, Fla. The Best Warrior Competition is a three (3) day competition consisting of several different Army Warrior Tasks meant to test each competitor both physically and mentally. The winners of this competition will go on to represent the FLARNG in this year’s regional Best Warrior Competition. The purpose of this event is to highlight Soldier accomplishment, build esprit de corps, and build readiness and resiliency.



“The Best Warrior Competition celebrates everything that we celebrate as soldiers,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Kendrick, the State Command Sergeant Major for the FLARNG. “These three days are designed to test our competitors physically, mentally, and emotionally.” The competition will consist of several events, including an obstacle course, weapons drills, Army Warrior Tasks, the Army Combat Fitness Test, a 12-mile foot march, and an interview board.



“It’s really special, being given the opportunity to come here,” said Spc. Cyan Rodriguez, with 3rd Battalion of the 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. “I’ve been given the opportunity to learn new things and bring that knowledge back to my unit.” Rodriguez, the recipient of this year’s Warrior Spirit Award, was also the only female competitor.



“For the individual soldier and NCO that are selected, it is absolutely a milestone in their career,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick. “It puts them on a path of success. We will prioritize them for schools and promotion over the next year as a result of them winning this competition. As for their units, it is a tremendous source of pride and builds esprit de corps, when your soldier; your NCO wins the state competition.” At the end of the Best Warrior Competition one non-commissioned officer and one soldier are selected as the overall winners of the Best Warrior Competition.



Sgt. Jose Machado, with the 356th Quartermaster Support Company, won the Non-commissioned Officer of the Year Award and Spc. Joshua Nelson, with the 53rd Brigade Support Battalion, won the Soldier of the Year award. These winners will compete in the regional Best Warrior Competition, hosted this year by the FLARNG, at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. The regional event is scheduled for this May, where all regional competitors will compete in a similar week-long competition.