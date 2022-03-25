African Land Forces Summit 2022 closed with the announcement of next year’s location

Photo By Sgt. Tianna Field | Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber, Deputy Adjutant General, North Dakota National Guard, Spc....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tianna Field | Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber, Deputy Adjutant General, North Dakota National Guard, Spc. Jasmine Clark, Georgia Army National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Aida Borras, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, cut the ceremonial cake together for the Women’s History Month dinner in Columbus, Georgia on March 22, 2022. The dinner took place during The African Land Forces Summit 2022, a week-long summit hosted by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff intended to bring together chiefs of land forces from the African continent to discuss solutions to challenges they face and solidify relationships with partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tianna Field) see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Georgia – Military senior leaders from the U.S. Army and over 40 African countries met here for the 10th African Land Forces Summit, March 21-25. The summit, hosted by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, focused on strengthening partnerships and discussing security challenges impacting African land forces.



The theme for this year’s ALFS was “Resilient Institutions Build Resilient Leaders,” which highlighted the importance of foundational elements within army and security institutions, such as training centers and non-commissioned officers. Attendees took part in plenary sessions in the morning and spent afternoons observing training at Fort Benning, home of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and the United States Army’s Infantry and Armor Schools. Attendees also saw One Station Unit Training, the Airborne School, a live fire demonstrations, and the popular Rangers in Action demonstration.



Maj. Gen. Chikunkha Harrison Soko, Land Forces Commander, Republic of Malawi, said this year’s ALFS contributes to the security of the African continent because it exposed partner nations to new leadership styles and training models, as well as providing a means to discuss issues affecting Africa and the world at large.



“For some of the generals who have never been here, they have seen soldiers coming in for training straight from recruitment, and they have seen progressive courses both for noncommissioned officers and for the officers,” said Soko. “This summit cannot be in a better place than Fort Benning.”



Major General Andrew Rohling, Commanding General for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, closed out ALFS 22 with remarks encouraging attendees to build on the connections they’ve made at the summit, continue discussions, and to remember their common goal: a more secure, stable, and prosperous African continent.



“There is a popular saying: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. But, if you want to go far, go together’,” said Rohling. “The United States wants to travel together. The United States Army is committed to being a trusted, dependable partner. We highly value our partnerships. We want to strengthen our partnerships and expand new ones.”



Rohling also announced the co-host and location of next year’s ALFS as Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, which is the first time the summit will be held in Africa since 2020.



“We look forward to planning the return of the African Land Forces Summit to the African continent in partnership with Division Gen. Aly Justin Dem and the Ivorian Armed Forces,” said Rohling. “I know it will be a great event.”



The goal of the African Land Forces Summit is to strengthen partnerships across Africa to improve regional and continent-wide security, as well as demonstrate to African partners that the U.S. is committed to their long-term success. This forum allowed for candid dialogue to discuss and develop cooperative solutions to improve transnational security and stability, and provided an opportunity for the U.S. participants to hear issues and concerns directly from African land forces commanders.