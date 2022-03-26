Media Advisory: Coast Guard Cutter Spar to arrive in new homeport Duluth, Minnesota

WHAT: Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB-206) will be mooring for the first time to its new homeport in Duluth, Minnesota.

WHO: Crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Spar (WLB-206)

WHEN: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: U.S. Coast Guard Station Duluth, 1201 Minnesota Ave, Duluth, MN 55802

DULUTH, Minn. — Coast Guard Cutter Spar is scheduled to arrive Wednesday after completing its transit from Baltimore following a year-long maintenance period.

Spar, a 225’ buoy tender, and her crew transited from Baltimore through the St. Lawrence Seaway and across the Great Lakes to its homeport in Duluth.

Spar, originally home-ported in Kodiak, Alaska, was commissioned in August 2001. She departed for the Coast Guard Yard in fall of 2020 for maintenance. Upon arrival, Spar’s crew will maintain aids to navigation, domestic icebreaking, search and rescue and law enforcement primarily in Lake Superior and northern Lake Michigan.

