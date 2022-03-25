35th ID Soldier Pioneers Path for Women

Capt. April Bruner is a trailblazer who is inspiring women everywhere. Bruner was the first female light infantry company commander in the Missouri Army National Guard. Bruner, of Springfield Missouri, is currently assigned to the 35th Infantry Division serving in International Office for Migration Liaison Officer and Education Center Coordinator at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar. The U.S. Army base is housing and processing Afghan travelers as they make their way towards the United States in support of the Department of State.



“It is a very rewarding profession,” said Bruner, a special education teacher on the civilian side. She’s using that professional educator and leadership experience to run a school at CAS for children ages 5-12. “Working with any population of children is also going to be very rewarding. Being able to be here on this mission, and work with the guest population, children here, and knowing what we’re doing here, and what we’re putting in place is going to help them transition, and it’s also going to, while they’re here, increase their quality of life, keep them occupied, and build those bonds of resiliency along the way.”



For Bruner, the best part so far has been working with Afghan women at Camp As Sayliyah. “I’ve had multiple female guests come up to me and express their gratitude for us being here, but also to see a strong woman in the Army,” said Bruner. “We give them hope, seeing a strong female figure, and that they feel safe here, and they’re happy; that’s probably some of the greatest feedback I’ve gotten since being here.”



Bruner credits her career success to strong role models in her life. “It’s those individuals, those role models that I’ve had ahead of me that have supported me, that have allowed me to pave that path that I’ve traveled down,” said Bruner. “Being a woman as well as a the commander of a sapper and an infantry companies were unheard of until a few years ago…I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given, and in turn I’m grateful to be in this position, and hopefully can open doors for female soldiers here, as well as future opportunities for the women in our guest population.”



Task Force Liberty supports Operation Spartan Shield which maintains a U.S. military presence in Southwest Asia to strengthen U.S. defense relationships and build partner capacity in the Gulf region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.26.2022 05:33 Story ID: 417240 Location: QA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th ID Soldier Pioneers Path for Women, by CPT Robert Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.