San Diego Native Serves Aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

A San Diego native and 2015 graduate of Oak Hills High School is serving aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114).



Seaman Bayilee Mahon joined the Navy in April of 2019 and is a Logistics Specialist, also known as LS, serving aboard USS Ralph Johnson, forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



“I decided to join the Navy because I wanted a change of pace, and college wasn’t cutting it for me anymore,” said Mahon. “I’ve always been open to new experiences and the Navy has certainly given me a ton of those.”



The LS rate was established in October of 2009 when the Navy merged the Storekeeper (SK) and Postal Clerk (PC) ratings and Mahon explained exactly what her job entails.



“As an LS, my job is to order and issue parts for the ship,” said Mahon. “We deal with the ship’s budget, inspect incoming supplies, and manage the inventory that the ship relies on. We’re also responsible for running Navy post offices.”



Mahon enjoys giving back to her community which has ultimately led to the accomplishment she’s most proud of during her time in the Navy.



“The thing I’m proudest of accomplishing since joining the Navy was when I received my Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal within my first two years in the Navy,” said Mahon. “I don’t do volunteer service for the praise, but it was nice being recognized for my efforts.”



USS Ralph Johnson recently shifted homeports from Everett, Wash. to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and Mahon is looking forward to immersing herself in Japan’s culture.



“I’m loving Japan, so far,” said Mahon. “At first, it was kind of difficult for me because the culture here is so different from the culture at my previous duty station in Bahrain, but then I realized what a great experience being here is going to be. I’m also really lucky because my husband has been here before and can help me acclimate.”



Mahon recently arrived to the Ralph Johnson after being stationed in Bahrain and commented on how much she’s enjoying her time at her new command.



“This ship is such a positive environment,” said Mahon. “Even though being underway can be stressful, everyone here is doing a really good job of managing that stress and staying positive. I’m also learning a lot of new things about my job because my job on the ship is different that it was in Bahrain.”



Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.

