Photo Essay: 485th Engineer Company rail operations at Fort McCoy

Vehicles and equipment of the Army Reserve's 485th Engineer Company of Arlington Heights, Ill., is shown loaded on railcars March 17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The rail movement is part of a deployment for the 485th. Fort McCoy's Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division assisted with the rail operation. Whether it was moving troops and equipment during World War II or other contingencies, or bringing in or sending out equipment and supplies for a present-day exercise, rail will always be a primary mode of transportation at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

The rail movement is part of a deployment for the 485th. Fort McCoy's Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division assisted with the rail operation.



Whether it was moving troops and equipment during World War II or other contingencies, or bringing in or sending out equipment and supplies for a present-day exercise, rail will always be a primary mode of transportation at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



