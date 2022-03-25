Photo Essay: 485th Engineer Company rail operations at Fort McCoy

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Vehicles and equipment of the Army Reserve's 485th Engineer Company of Arlington Heights, Ill., is shown loaded on railcars March 17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The rail movement is part of a deployment for the 485th. Fort McCoy's Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division assisted with the rail operation.

    Whether it was moving troops and equipment during World War II or other contingencies, or bringing in or sending out equipment and supplies for a present-day exercise, rail will always be a primary mode of transportation at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:43
    Story ID: 417221
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 111
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

