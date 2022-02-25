Resolute Castle 2022 Final Planning Conference

Photo By Maj. Khoran Lee | British Army Maj. Dave Wakelin, senior planning officer for 71 Engineer Regiment, Army...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Khoran Lee | British Army Maj. Dave Wakelin, senior planning officer for 71 Engineer Regiment, Army Reserve Regiment of the Royal Engineers, speaks with Col. Chad Kirchner of the 416th Theater Engineer Command (TEC), after briefing participants at the Resolute Castle 2022 (RC22) final planning conference on the engineer regiment's participation in the exercise and efforts into developing the artillery firing points. The 416th TEC and U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Engineer (ODSENG) hosted the RC22 final planning conference, at the Parkhurst Army Reserve Facility in Darien Illinois, from Feb. 23-25, 2022. The exercise starts in Spring 2022 and engineer units will perform construction projects throughout countries of Greece, Poland, and Romania. see less | View Image Page

The 416th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) hosted the Resolute Castle 2022 (RC22) final planning conference at the Parkhurst Army Reserve Facility in Darien, Illinois, from Feb. 23-25, 2022.



RC22 is a multi-national, multi-component exercise that builds relationships and improves infrastructure within European allied countries. Participating units from the 416th TEC came together to solidify operations before the exercise starts in Spring 2022. This year, units will execute construction throughout the countries of Greece, Poland, and Romania.



Planning and preparation for this exercise is a joint effort between the U.S Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Engineer (ODSENG) and the G3 staff of the 416th Theater Engineer Command. The 416th TEC is aligned to provide engineer units that plan, design, and execute construction projects in support of USAREUR—AF and USEUCOM.



ODSENG is a critical liaison between units assigned to engineer projects and the USAREUR-AF staff. Lt. Col. Katie R. Fidler, the ODSENG chief of troop construction operations stated, “we handle all the engineering construction throughout Europe and Africa. Specifically, the stuff that is not on an installation. If it’s off on a contingency base, ODSENG, controls, oversees and manages [construction].”



416th TEC G3 Chief of Operations and Collective Training, Lt. Col. Herman N. Hoffman, organized and spearheaded the session. “The final planning conference is where the final validation of mission preparation takes place. It is an essential event in the planning timeline where all administrative, operational, and logistical preparation tasks are verified for completion,” he said. “These tasks can be quite complex for OCONUS [outside the continental U.S.] missions, especially when being charged with tracking and validation task completion for both Army Reserve and National Guard units.”



One of the enduring tasks in preparation for construction missions is the balance and synchronization of project execution. The 301st Forward Engineer Support Team – Main (FEST-M), out of Denver, provided construction design expertise for RC22 and templated the synchronization of construction execution by way of a specialized chart. Hoffman explained, “Gantt charts are used by project managers to assign and manage resources to projects. Our FEST teams with the 416th TEC excel at project design and are continually sought after by ASCCs [Army Service Component Commands] and COCOMs [Combatant Commands].”



The construction projects for RC22 focus on road and training area improvements at the National Joint Training Center in Cinku, Romania. The projects will be performed by units from National Guard units out of South Dakota and Ohio, the 420th Engineer Brigade, 372nd Engineer Brigade and the 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. The British Army’s 71st Engineer Regiment, an Army Reserve regiment of the Royal Engineers, is also a participant of RC22.