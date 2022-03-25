New AFN Streaming Audio Service Released

Erik Brazones

AFN Go, the new streaming audio service of the American Forces Network is now available. The service delivers the best AFN music, news, talk radio programming and local information to internet connected computers or to Apple or Android mobile devices via the AFN Go application.



AFN Go combines the AFN Pacific and AFN Europe AFN 360 audio applications into one unified app for all AFN audio services. It also features a completely redesigned user interface and refreshed graphics.



Users will still be able to listen to their favorite local AFN radio station or choose an AFN audio service of their choice as their favorite channel.



Audience members can access the desktop service by visiting

https://afnpacific.net/, https://afneurope.net/, or https://afngo.net/. The free AFN Go app is available in the Apple and Google app stores. The legacy AFN 360 service will be retired April 1, 2022.

Date Posted: 03.25.2022