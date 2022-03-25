Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs Ukrainian mariner from Palmyra Atoll

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Fisher 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew conducted a medevac for a 66-year-old Ukrainian mariner from Palmyra Atoll, Thursday.

    The mariner was suffering from abdominal pains and was transported to awaiting emergency medical services on Oahu. He is reported to be in stable condition.

    At 4:12 a.m., Wednesday, Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the exploration vessel Nautilus stating that a crewmember onboard was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

    A Coast Guard duty flight surgeon was consulted and recommended the mariner be medically evacuated.

    JRCC Honolulu watchstanders diverted the Nautilus to Palmyra Atoll and deployed the Hercules aircrew to conduct the medevac. The Hawaii Disaster Medical Assistance Team provided a medical professional for in-flight medical care during the transport.

    The Hercules crew arrived back in Hawaii at 4:15p.m. and transferred the mariner to awaiting emergency services.

