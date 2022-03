Soldiers, Airmen learn to build Arctic tents during CWOC training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students, including Airmen and Soldiers, who are participating in the Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students, including Airmen and Soldiers, who are participating in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 22-05 practice building an Artic 10-percent tent March 7, 2022, during course training at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear, too. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. Thirty-five students were a part of CWOC class 22-05. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-05 students practiced setting up Arctic 10-person tents March 7 while training at a training area on South Post at Fort McCoy.



CWOC Class 22-05 was comprised of 25 Airmen and 10 Soldiers. During their training March 7, the students built on many skills about building an Artic 10-person tent they learned throughout the course. The weather also was ideal with light snow showers and wintry temperatures.



“Among the most important skills for students to learn is being able to create shelter in a cold-weather environment,” said CWOC instructor Hunter Heard, who coordinates training with fellow instructors Manny Ortiz, Brian Semann, and Joe Ernst. All are with contractor Veterans Range Solutions, which works with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security (DPTMS) to complete the training.



During each class, students get training about the tent and the heater that goes into it. Students go out and practice building the tent throughout the course. According to Heard, students get dozens of hours of training with tents.



Students also spent nights bivouacking in the tents at designated wooded areas on the installation, Heard said. This provides a greater understanding on how to build and use these tents for shelters on various types of terrain.



Staff Sgt. Alexx Karr with the C Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Hood, Texas, and a class 22-05 student, said learning about the Arctic 10-person tents and other equipment was especially educational.



"The best parts of this course was getting outside and putting our equipment to the test in a cold-weather environment," Karr said. "Also, this course has made me more confident to operate in a cold-weather environment and how to mitigate cold-weather-related injuries."



CWOC overall trains students on a variety of other cold-weather subjects in addition to building Arctic tents. Training also includes snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to operate in a cold-weather environment, Heard said.



The CWOC is modeled after the Cold-Weather Leader Course taught by the Army Northern Warfare Training Center at Black Rapids, Alaska. For each class, students start off with classroom training and then move into various aspects of field training, such as the tent training.



Ernst said it’s great to see how students get better with their cold-weather skills throughout the course. “It’s amazing to see how they adjust and learn throughout the training experience,” he said.



With the completion of Class 22-05, the CWOC staff trained more than 250 students for the 2021-22 training season that has also included Marines.



