Texas Counterdrug supports DEA for major takedown

HOUSTON, Texas – When the Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force commits to supporting a law enforcement agency’s investigation, you get determination and grit that cannot be matched. The Drug Enforcement Administration Houston Field Division has now witnessed that first hand.



For the last 14 months, Texas Counterdrug has supported the DEA for Operation Twisted Tea whether on the ground or in the air with large drug seizures and arrests to help make a safer community.



“This was a great operation,” said a pilot for the Texas Counterdrug program. “I’m very glad that is was so efficiently and effectively concluded.”



The Counterdrug fixed-wing aircraft flew more than 50 hours observing patterns of life, conducting car follows to various locations to justify law enforcement warrants and conducted pre-warrant raid observation to communicate threats to law enforcement officers on the ground, enhancing officer safety during the round up.



“We have a strong relationship with the DEA, working together for more than a decade,” said the pilot. “It’s great to work these large and lengthy operations because we are there to see the payoff.”



While the aircraft was supporting in the sky, Texas Counterdrug was also on the ground supporting the DEA adding experience and another way of thinking.



“We provided static observation on law enforcement targets throughout the operation,” said a Texas Counterdrug ground task force member. “We provided the DEA with an outside perspective for problem solving that lead the agents to building case information which was instrumental in case expansion.”



The scope of the operation was not limited to the greater Houston area, but multi-state and multi-agency, showcasing how partnerships can help catch the suspects.



“This collaborative effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies both locally and nationally shows our mission is unified in apprehending those that allegedly bring drugs, crime and unrest to our communities,” said DEA Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux.



The results of the long-term operation were well worth the time and effort seizing more than $25 million in illicit revenue and law enforcement taking 50 suspects into custody.



In total, law enforcement seized more than 330 pounds of cocaine, 310 pounds of methamphetamine, 40 pounds of fentanyl and 1,100 pounds of marijuana along with more than $1 million in cash and nearly 40 firearms. With the ongoing investigation, more is still expected.



The Operation Twisted Tea investigation is just one of many law enforcement cases that the Texas Counterdrug Program supports throughout the state, bringing unique military capabilities to our law enforcement partners for more than 30 years.



“The Counterdrug program is a microcosm of the larger Guardsman philosophy; we are flexible, unique and reliable,” said the pilot. “We will be there when you need us most.”