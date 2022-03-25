Dyess AFB conducts Mission Assurance Exercise to assess emergency response capabilities

The 7th Bomb Wing, 317th Airlift Wing and supporting community agencies conducted the Mission Assurance Exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas March 23 - 24, 2022.



The exercise was conducted to observe and evaluate the installation’s response to an aircraft incident on base and to provide an opportunity for Airmen to integrate with off-base agencies.



“We must be able to seamlessly integrate with our community partners and build upon our pre-established relationship that way, should response become necessary, we can react quickly to any real-world incident,” said Col. Kevin Kippie, 7th BW vice commander.



The exercise gave members of Team Dyess the opportunity to put their expertise and skills to the test and assess their response to an aircraft mishap. During the exercise, personnel from various base entities, including the 7th BW safety office, fire and emergency responders from the 7th Mission Support Group, 7th Medical Group personnel, and base crisis action teams, arrived at a scene of a simulated aircraft collision on the base Wednesday, March 23.



Abilene emergency response teams from Hendrick Medical Center and the Abilene Police and Fire Department also joined to train alongside Dyess Airmen. First responders from MetroCare and the Abilene Fire Department worked with the 7th Medical Group to assess simulated casualties, triage, and transport critical and non-critical patients to various Hendrick facilities, where they were met by critical care teams to begin simulating emergency care.



“When conducting exercises of this magnitude our training goal is to ensure we are ready and capable to respond to any scenario. The exercise was successful and confirmed that America’s only LIFT and STRIKE base is more than capable of responding to any real-world crisis,” said Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th BW commander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:47 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US