U.S. 3rd Fleet Hosts RIMPAC Final Planning Conference

Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet hosted the final planning conference (FPC) for Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) 2022 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 21-24.



Approximately 1,000 personnel from 27 nations scheduled to participate in RIMPAC 2022 attended the FPC to conduct a review of the overall exercise plan and prepare to execute the world’s premier maritime exercise. Strong international coordination of COVID mitigation measures were put in place as this in-person meeting enabled participants to meet face-to-face with their partner nation counterparts.



“This conference was an enormous success, and I can’t thank every single participant enough,” said Vice Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet. “All of the hard work and dedication preparing for execution will ensure the 28th RIMPAC showcases our ability to operate as capable, adaptive partners.”



The event afforded attendees the opportunity to disseminate information and finalize planning for RIMPAC 2022.



RIMPAC Coordinator Royal Australian Navy Lt. Cmdr. James Dobson explained how proper preparation increases knowledge and will help lead to a successful exercise.



“This conference represents one of the last steps to making this exercise a reality and is the perfect opportunity here in Hawaii to allow participants the opportunity to see where we will all be operating in July,” said Dobson. “The level of teamwork, planning and cooperation between participants has been fantastic, ensuring that this exercise will be executed safely and professionally.”



The conference was the second to last event in preparation for RIMPAC 2022. The size and scope of RIMPAC 2022 are expected to more closely resemble the 2018 iteration following a scaled back version in 2020, but with COVID mitigation measures in place.



“For an exercise this massive, everyone needs to be on the same page, and that’s what we’ve accomplished here this week,” said Royal Canadian Navy Commodore Christopher Robinson, deputy commander of RIMPAC 2022 Combined Task Force. “Seeing all the leaders and staff members of these participating nations come together like this is truly inspiring. It’s going to be a great exercise.”



RIMPAC began in 1971 and was held annually until 1974, when it became a biennial exercise due to its large scale. The founding nations are the United States, Australia, and Canada. This will be the 28th RIMPAC since inception and currently consists of 27 like-minded partner nations, committing 41 ships, 4 submarines, more than 170 aircraft, and nearly 25,000 personnel.



An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

