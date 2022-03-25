Garrison, Dutch emergency personnel greet community at USAG Benelux - Brunssum

Photo By Sandra Wilson | From left, Tre’von Robinson, member services representative with Andrews Federal...... read more read more Photo By Sandra Wilson | From left, Tre’von Robinson, member services representative with Andrews Federal Credit Union; Sgt. Romale Walker, military police desk sergeant; Heather Holland, Family member; and Sgt. Marcus Holland, military police patrol supervisor, talk at a community event March 18, 2022 at the Bldg. 8 courtyard at USAG Benelux – Brunssum, the Netherlands. (U.S. Army photo by Sandra Wilson, USAG Benelux Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

BRUNSSUM, Netherlands – U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and host nation emergency personnel hosted a community awareness event March 18, 2022 at the Bldg. 8 courtyard at USAG Benelux – Brunssum, the Netherlands.



Personnel with the garrison’s Directorate of Emergency Services hosted the event alongside police from the Koninklijke Marechaussee (Royal Netherlands Marechaussee located in Maastricht) and the local host nation police.



Passersby could explore the available emergency vehicles, shoot water from a fire hose, and partake in free treats and barista coffee for the afternoon. The partnership event aimed to familiarize community members with their local emergency personnel as well as foster friendships between the Dutch and American organizations.



In the event of a real emergency, many agencies would be called to respond, and strong working relationships aid in effective and rapid dispatching.