Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison, Dutch emergency personnel greet community at USAG Benelux - Brunssum

    Bldg. 8 courtyard

    Photo By Sandra Wilson | From left, Tre’von Robinson, member services representative with Andrews Federal...... read more read more

    BRUNSSUM, NETHERLANDS

    03.25.2022

    Story by Sandra Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    BRUNSSUM, Netherlands – U.S. Army Garrison Benelux and host nation emergency personnel hosted a community awareness event March 18, 2022 at the Bldg. 8 courtyard at USAG Benelux – Brunssum, the Netherlands.

    Personnel with the garrison’s Directorate of Emergency Services hosted the event alongside police from the Koninklijke Marechaussee (Royal Netherlands Marechaussee located in Maastricht) and the local host nation police.

    Passersby could explore the available emergency vehicles, shoot water from a fire hose, and partake in free treats and barista coffee for the afternoon. The partnership event aimed to familiarize community members with their local emergency personnel as well as foster friendships between the Dutch and American organizations.

    In the event of a real emergency, many agencies would be called to respond, and strong working relationships aid in effective and rapid dispatching.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 09:27
    Story ID: 417160
    Location: BRUNSSUM, NL 
    Hometown: BRUNSSUM, NL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison, Dutch emergency personnel greet community at USAG Benelux - Brunssum, by Sandra Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Firehose training
    Coffee talk
    Bldg. 8 courtyard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    police
    emergency personnel
    USAG Benelux
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT