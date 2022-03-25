Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Fighting Falcons fly to the Netherlands for recurring, multinational exercise

    LEEUWARDEN AIR BASE, NETHERLANDS

    03.25.2022

    Story by 1st Lt. Charis Bryan 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft, 510th Fighter Squadron, from Aviano Air Base’s 31st Fighter Wing arrived at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, March 24, 2022.

    The aircraft and personnel will participate in the Royal Netherlands Air Force-led exercise Frisian Flag 22 from March 28 - April 8, 2022.

    “Frisian Flag is a staple for our Allied interoperability,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander. “Our Airmen continue to operate with our NATO Allies in real time to strengthen our relationships at the tactical level. There is no substitute for training with our partners at every opportunity.”

    Frisian Flag 22 is a two-week, live-fly exercise designed to improve interoperability between NATO Allies and partners. USAFE-AFAFRICA assets have participated in Frisian Flag since 2017.

    Participation in multinational exercises enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with Allies and partner militaries.

    For media queries please contact USAFE-AFAFRICA Public Affairs at email usafepao.pao@us.af.mil or usafepa.pastaffdutyofficer@us.af.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 05:58
    Story ID: 417148
    Location: LEEUWARDEN AIR BASE, NL
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcons fly to the Netherlands for recurring, multinational exercise, by 1st Lt. Charis Bryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    31FW
    FF22
    Frisian Flag 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT