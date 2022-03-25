F-16 Fighting Falcons fly to the Netherlands for recurring, multinational exercise

F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft, 510th Fighter Squadron, from Aviano Air Base’s 31st Fighter Wing arrived at Leeuwarden Air Base, Netherlands, March 24, 2022.



The aircraft and personnel will participate in the Royal Netherlands Air Force-led exercise Frisian Flag 22 from March 28 - April 8, 2022.



“Frisian Flag is a staple for our Allied interoperability,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander. “Our Airmen continue to operate with our NATO Allies in real time to strengthen our relationships at the tactical level. There is no substitute for training with our partners at every opportunity.”



Frisian Flag 22 is a two-week, live-fly exercise designed to improve interoperability between NATO Allies and partners. USAFE-AFAFRICA assets have participated in Frisian Flag since 2017.



Participation in multinational exercises enhances our professional relationships and improves overall coordination with Allies and partner militaries.



