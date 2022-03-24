ACB 1 and 7th ESB hold TWPS training

NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. – Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 trained with Marines from the 7th Engineer Support Battalion to enhance knowledge of water purification systems onboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton from Feb. 28 - Mar. 4, 2022.

Over four days, 15 Seabees and 20 Marines worked together to increase operational knowledge of the Tactical Water Purification System and Platoon Water Purification System. Members of the class learned how to increase potable water production efficiency without using chemicals, preparing water for long-term storage and how to conduct maintenance on the machines.

“It is awesome to see Seabees and Marines train together so they can go fight together,” said Senior Chief Utilitiesman Miguel Fernandez, from ACB 1. “Joint training integration is something that needs to happen more, and build upon itself to create an even more capable warfighting force.”

As a result of this training, the 15 Sailors from ACB 1 become officially certified as TWPS operators.

TWPS uses reverse-osmosis technology to provide 1,500 gallons per hour of potable water created by purifying and desalinizing ocean water or water contaminated with chemical, biological or nuclear particles. PWPS is a hand-portable version of similar technology.

The training was organized when ACB 1 leadership reached out to Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center in Port Hueneme, who then started the collaboration with the 7th ESB.

ACB 1 is headquartered in Coronado, Calif., and provides ship-to-shore logistics with Improved Navy Lighterage and construction support for joint amphibious operations around the world

