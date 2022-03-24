ACB 1 Sailors receive training at MCLB Barstow

NAVAL BASE CORONADO, Calif. – Seven Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 traveled to Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow for expert blast and paint familiarization training from March 7-11, 2022.

The Seabees utilized state-of-the-art training facilities that involved both virtual reality and hands-on applications provided by the Marine Depot Maintenance Command in the MCLB Yermo Annex. The lessons are applied to enhance lifecycle preservation of ACB 1 Improved Navy Lighterage system craft.

“We received some much-needed familiarization training with the blasting and painting experts in Barstow,” said Chief Boatswain’s Mate Justin Wahl, the enlisted leader of the ACB 1 training detachment. “The facility operators provided training in their high-tech facilities ensuring each Sailor received quality, hands-on experience. The virtual reality trainer was especially helpful by mimicking a realistic job in a low-stakes environment.”

The blast and paint virtual reality training is able to provide real-time experience while saving approximately $200 per hour of material cost while also eliminating any environmental pollutants.

This training is a continuation of a partnership between ACB 1 and the Marine Corps to enhance readiness and built joint-service effectiveness between that branches.

ACB 1 is headquartered in Coronado, Calif., and provides ship-to-shore logistics with Improved Navy Lighterage System and construction support for joint amphibious operations around the world

