    ACB 1 Sailors receive training at MCLB Barstow

    ACB 1 Sailors Receive Blast and Paint Training

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry | 220309-N-N0835-1001 NAVAL AMPHIBIOUS BASE CORONADO, Calif. (March 10, 2022) A Sailor

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Storm Henry 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL BASE CORONADO, Calif. – Seven Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 traveled to Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow for expert blast and paint familiarization training from March 7-11, 2022.
    The Seabees utilized state-of-the-art training facilities that involved both virtual reality and hands-on applications provided by the Marine Depot Maintenance Command in the MCLB Yermo Annex. The lessons are applied to enhance lifecycle preservation of ACB 1 Improved Navy Lighterage system craft.
    “We received some much-needed familiarization training with the blasting and painting experts in Barstow,” said Chief Boatswain’s Mate Justin Wahl, the enlisted leader of the ACB 1 training detachment. “The facility operators provided training in their high-tech facilities ensuring each Sailor received quality, hands-on experience. The virtual reality trainer was especially helpful by mimicking a realistic job in a low-stakes environment.”
    The blast and paint virtual reality training is able to provide real-time experience while saving approximately $200 per hour of material cost while also eliminating any environmental pollutants.
    This training is a continuation of a partnership between ACB 1 and the Marine Corps to enhance readiness and built joint-service effectiveness between that branches.
    ACB 1 is headquartered in Coronado, Calif., and provides ship-to-shore logistics with Improved Navy Lighterage System and construction support for joint amphibious operations around the world

