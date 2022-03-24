Travis AFB medics train with UC Davis Health

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron partnered with service members from UC Davis Health, California, to hone in AE and Critical Care Air Transport Team procedures, at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 22, 2022.



The integration advanced medical care capabilities for the two units to work more cohesively in the case of future mass casualty personnel movements.



“Today, we are trying to take the most up to date information and applying it in this training environment,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Melinda Corallo, 60th AES clinical management flight commander. “Integrating training like this is important. We have competing interests with CCATT where we can assist each other.”



The AES personnel are the subject matter experts of the aircraft’s electrical and oxygen capabilities while CCATT personnel are the intensive care experts who bring extensive clinical care knowledge. By working together they’re a force multiplier.



“This training helps build relationships together to be more ready and capable to care for patients inside of the plane,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Katherine Wilson, 60th AES mission clinical coordinator program manager. “In deployed environments, we don’t generally meet our CCATT teams until it’s time to perform a mission.”



Wilson said this training allows all involving parties to be better equipped for tomorrow’s call.



“Sometimes we are limited to 24 hours to respond anywhere in the world,” said Wilson. “By having familiarity with each other, were allowing ourselves to be their right-hand person saving lives.”



The training opened the door for continuous process improvements, said Wilson



“Today was the first time we’ve coordinated with a large civilian hospital,” Wilson said. “We had two large impacts, one; creating that partnership and two; introducing respiratory therapy students, nurse residents and ER residents along with the roles and responsibilities they may have in a live mission.”



