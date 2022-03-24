Former brave rifle helps guide regiment to success at the National Training Center

Photo By Maj. Gabriela Thompson | Maj. Gen. Richard R. Coffman speaks to the leaders and staff from 3d Cavalry Regiment...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Gabriela Thompson | Maj. Gen. Richard R. Coffman speaks to the leaders and staff from 3d Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood, Texas, March 24. Coffman shared advice on how the regiment can perform better and succeed ahead of their summer rotation at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Gabby Thompson) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – Major General Richard R. Coffman, director of the Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, spent the morning with leaders and staff from the 3d Cavalry Regiment, Mar. 24.



Coffman sat with regimental leadership, squadron command teams and staff to provide lessons he’s realized as a senior leader about the how the regiment fights as an enhanced task- organized combat unit.



This summer, the 3d Cavalry Regiment will head to the National Training Center for a unique training rotation few units have experienced.

“This is only the second rotation ever with two Stryker squadrons and a combined arms battalion, mine was the first,” Coffman said.



1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment is one of the many external units who will join the regiment this summer at NTC. As a combined arms battalion, 1-9 Cavalry will support the regiment with decisive capabilities against the operational enemy forces at NTC.



Coffman gave some pointed advice to Ltc. Brian Panaro, commander of 1-9 Cavalry.



“You need to be able to disperse, hide, consolidate and move fast. That’s the only way you’re going to get the advantage,” said Coffman.



At NTC, the intense training can consume leaders if they do not fully understand their equipment, people or mission.



“Know what you’re for,” said Coffman. “The regiment wins or loses based on what each squadron brings to the fight.”



Coffman previously served as a platoon leader, executive officer and reconnaissance detachment commander for 1st Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment and deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm with the regiment.



“It’s an honor for me to be back here in brave rifles. I learned a lot here and I credit this organization for everything I’ve done and my success in the Army.”