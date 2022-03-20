Readiness and Partnership Maintained Across Boarders

Photo By Anthony Housey | The Minnesota National Guard hosted reservists from the Canadian Lake Superior...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Housey | The Minnesota National Guard hosted reservists from the Canadian Lake Superior Scottish Regiment (LSSR) on Camp Ripley Mar. 11-20, 2022. The partnership between the Canadian 38 Brigade Group and the Minnesota National Guard fosters an opportunity to expand training goals with assets used by other militaries while sharing techniques to increase interoperability should organizations have to work together. see less | View Image Page

March 20, 2022 (CAMP RIPLEY, Minnesota) - Army Reservists of the Canadian 38 Brigade Group conducted several annual training activities on Camp Ripley March 11-21, 2022 including an air assault/squad movement exercise in cooperation with a Minnesota National Guard Aviation unit.



“As usual, Camp Ripley provided an environment where soldiers of the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment (LSSR) were able to achieve their required challenging and complex training goals,” said Canadian Army Maj. Jim Davis, Deputy Commanding Officer LSSR.



The training opportunities on Camp Ripley are no different than many other installations in either Canada or the Unites States. However, the prime reason the units from Thunder Bay and Winnipeg to travel over the border is the closer proximity to Camp Ripley’s ranges, year-round billets and ready customer service.



“The big appeal comes from Soldiers and officers of the Regiment being able to train, billet, store equipment securely and continue training all while reducing time on the road between homes station,” said Maj. Brian Mollison, training coordinator with the LSSR.



"Our time on rifle ranges and out in the field is already limited being a reserve unit, but with a long distance between Thunder Bay and our bases in Canada, the better option was to travel to Minnesota," said Cpl. Rob Neron, transportation soldier with the 38th Service Battalion.



The Canadian 38th Brigade Group is an Army Reserve Formation of the 3rd Canadian Division, headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, with units distributed throughout Northwestern Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.



“We appreciate the partnership with Camp Ripley and the Minnesota National Guard. We appreciate the hospitality both on and off post,” said Davis.



One of the more exciting training events took place on the weekend of Mar. 20-21, 2022 as Soldiers of the Regiment conducted training with Army Aviators from the Minnesota National Guard’s 2nd–147th Assault Helicopter Battalion. The training event included instruction and cold-load training on boarding the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter as well as how to safely and tactically exit the aircraft once it touches down in the landing zone, (LZ). For many of the regiment, this was the first-time training with equipment they would likely work with overseas.



“The opportunity to cross train with our American counterparts allowed for a training environment more typical of deployments,” added Davis.



As Canadian Armed Forces do training in tactics such as being air-lifted by helicopter, the most common practice in country is with a version of the Bell CH-146 Griffon while typically the recent trends overseas with allied countries is to operate using the CH-47 Chinook or UH-60 Blackhawk for air movements.



“We are observing and learning a lot, “said WO Matthew Sherwood, a pilot with 2-147th. “It’s a benefit for us to under how other nations communicate and operate though many different scenarios.” He added.



The exercise went full-speed the morning of the 21st as three UH-60 landed just north of Camp Ripley cantonment area. Hand signal communication began between the helicopter crew chief and the Canadian squad leaders as Soldiers of the Regiment began loading under the spinning rotary blades.



Within minutes the first chalks of personnel were loaded, and the aircraft lifted off the ground. Fifteen minutes later the signal was given to prepare to land as all three aircraft negotiated the snow-covered landing zone across the road from the Infantry Squad Battle Course near the very North-west corner of Camp Ripley training area.



As safety straps released and troops exited the aircraft to secure the LZ, the helicopters lifted off leaving the LSSR to tactically move onto the range and begin the next phase of their training event.