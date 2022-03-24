Fort Benning Soldiers win six World Cup Medals

Courtesy Photo | 2021 Olympian Sgt Phillip Jungman, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 2021 Olympian Sgt Phillip Jungman, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team, competes in the International Shooting Sports Federation World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus March 8 - 19. Jungman, a Caldwell, Texas native, helped Team USA secure the Silver Medal in the Men’s Skeet Team event, alongside his teammates, fellow USAMU Soldier and 2021 Olympian Alternate Staff Sgt. Hayden Stewart and civilian Colt McBee. Jungman also won the Bronze Medal in the Skeet Mixed Team event with civilian teammate Austen Smith. (ISSF Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Five Soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit won six total World Cup Medals at the International Shooting Sports Federation Rifle World Cup in Cairo, Egypt February 23 – March 7 and ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus March 8– 19.



At the Cairo World Cup, 2021 Olympian Spc. Alison Weisz, kicked off the medal streak with the Bronze Medal in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle event.

The Belgrade, Montana native, who is on the USAMU International Rifle Team, said standing on the podium at the first World Cup of the year was invigorating.



“It was a good start, allowing me to build confidence and motivation for the matches to come. I am looking forward to competing and putting my training to the test in Rio [the next Rifle World Cup/April 10-18] with my fellow Soldiers.”



Fellow USAMU International Rifle Team Soldier and 2021 Olympian, Spc. Sagen Maddalena, helped Team USA win the Silver Medal in the Women’s 50m Smallbore Team event. Maddalena competed alongside civilian teammates, 2021 Olympian Mary Tucker and Katie Zaun.



After a disappointing 14th place finish in the individual 50m Smallbore event, the Groveland, California native said she was happy to contribute to and be a part of Team USA’s Silver Medal success. And in true Soldier form, Maddalena is already focusing on the next mission, the Rifle World Cup in Rio de Janeiro.



“I’ve been building on the weaknesses that showed up during Cairo and am hammering down on simulation training.”



Winning two World Cup Medals at the start of the season is encouraging for the team, said Sgt. 1st Class Hank Gray, USAMU International Rifle Assistant Team Chief.



"Sometimes it can be a little challenging getting back into competition form over the winter. So this quality performance early in the season should bode well.”



Gray explained that with some adjustments to the training schedule, the team should be on a good path to success for Rio World Cup.



“We are looking for our young team to continue gaining confidence and start to really shine as we begin to enter the heart of our season.”



At the Cyprus World Cup, Sgt. Phillip Jungman, a 2021 Olympian on the USAMU Shotgun Team, seized the Bronze Medal in Mixed Skeet, along with civilian teammate, Austen Smith. And then the next day, this Caldwell, Texas native helped Team USA win the Silver Medal in the Men’s Skeet Team event. The U.S. Men’s Skeet Team included fellow USAMU Soldier and 2021 Olympic Alternate, Staff Sgt. Hayden Stewart (Columbia, Tennessee), and civilian competitor, Colt McBee.



The cold weather in Cyprus offered a unique experience to the Texan who trains at Fort Benning, Georgia. “I’ve never had to compete in snow before!” said Jungman. “And to compete in those conditions and still achieve one of my best international results was pretty surreal.”



In the women’s shotgun events, USAMU’s Sgt. Rachel Tozier, who is also a 2021 Olympic Alternate, won two medals. The Pattonsburg, Missouri native claimed the Bronze Medal in the individual Women’s Trap event and the Silver Medal in the Women’s Trap Team event, alongside civilian teammates Aeriel Skinner and Ida Brown.



These two medals were the first World Cup Medals that the American Trap shooter has won in her Olympic Trap career, which only started in 2017 when she joined the U.S. Army.



“It feels amazing to have won my first World Cup Medal, and a team medal as well! I’m looking forward to the World Cup in Peru [the next Shotgun World Cup/March 27 - April 7] and representing our unit and the USA!” said Tozier.



Having success like this is bound to improve the team’s confidence, said Olympian Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Holguin, the USAMU Shotgun Team Chief.



“It’s great to see Soldiers perform well at the highest level and against the best shooters on the planet.”