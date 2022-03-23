Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proclamation signed in anticipation of SAAPM

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    The Sexual Assault and Prevention Month Proclamation was signed March 22 in preparation of the upcoming month of events to help reaffirm our commitment to eradicating sexual harassment and sexual assault within the Army’s ranks.

    This year’s theme is “Prevention Starts with You.”

    Throughout the month of April, various events will be held to help identify and prevent incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault before they occur.

    Nine senior leaders including U.S. Army Training and Fort Jackson Commanding General Patrick R. Michaels, Garrison Commander Col. Ryan M. Hanson, 165th Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Kent G. Solheim, Moncrief Army Health Clinic Commander Col. Tara L. Hall, Leader Training Brigade Commander Col. Joseph A. Jackson, Soldier Support Institute Commander, Col. Stephen K. Aiton, 193rd Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Mark E. Huhtenen, U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School Commander Col. James Palmer Jr., and Dental Activity Commander Col. George A. Quiroa signed the proclamation.

    “We will lead the charge in eliminating this destructive behavior within our community, not just in the month of April, but throughout the year,” read the proclamation that was signed. “We will ensure that our Soldiers, Family members and Army Civilians live and work without the threat of sexual assault and harassment.”

