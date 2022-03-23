Proclamation signed in anticipation of SAAPM

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Fort Jackson Garrison Commander Col. Ryan M. Hanson signs the Sexual Assault Awareness...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Fort Jackson Garrison Commander Col. Ryan M. Hanson signs the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation March 22, 2022, to reaffirm his commitment to eliminating sexual assault and harassment within the Army’s ranks. Hanson was one of nine who signed the proclamation in preparation of SAPPM in April. see less | View Image Page

The Sexual Assault and Prevention Month Proclamation was signed March 22 in preparation of the upcoming month of events to help reaffirm our commitment to eradicating sexual harassment and sexual assault within the Army’s ranks.



This year’s theme is “Prevention Starts with You.”



Throughout the month of April, various events will be held to help identify and prevent incidents of sexual harassment and sexual assault before they occur.



Nine senior leaders including U.S. Army Training and Fort Jackson Commanding General Patrick R. Michaels, Garrison Commander Col. Ryan M. Hanson, 165th Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Kent G. Solheim, Moncrief Army Health Clinic Commander Col. Tara L. Hall, Leader Training Brigade Commander Col. Joseph A. Jackson, Soldier Support Institute Commander, Col. Stephen K. Aiton, 193rd Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Mark E. Huhtenen, U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School Commander Col. James Palmer Jr., and Dental Activity Commander Col. George A. Quiroa signed the proclamation.



“We will lead the charge in eliminating this destructive behavior within our community, not just in the month of April, but throughout the year,” read the proclamation that was signed. “We will ensure that our Soldiers, Family members and Army Civilians live and work without the threat of sexual assault and harassment.”