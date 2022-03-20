USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) All Women Navy Week Team Takes on Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The city of Savannah held its first ever Navy Week March 14-20, 2022 and invited a Fleet Outreach Ambassador Team (FLOAT) entirely composed of women from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Stout (DDG 55) and Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station, to participate in the festivities.

The ambassadors were nominated by their commands to represent them and the U.S. Navy as a whole. It was mere coincidence that during Women’s History Month, the five strongest candidates were all women.

“It felt good to be an ambassador during Navy week and women’s history month,” said Yeoman 1st Class Jazzette Bailey, from Sparta, Georgia, assigned to Ford’s intelligence department. “Seeing strong women or someone that looks like you represented helps young girls and women feel empowered.”

The week started with visits to various public high schools and Girl Scout troops, where the women shared sea stories with the students and answered questions about why they joined, what they do for the Navy and more.

“Getting involved with the younger generation was definitely a highlight of the week,” said Logistics Specialist Seaman Ariel Watts, from Dawson, Georgia, assigned to Ford’s supply department. “They had so many great questions and I loved the enthusiasm that the teachers and students had for Navy week and our presence!”

On Wednesday, March 16 the women headed over to Savannah’s City Hall where they met the mayor and members of the Irish Defence Force during a sister-city signing ceremony between Savannah, Georgia and Wexford, Ireland.

“We came in not knowing the history between these cities and how connected they’ve been. Seeing both of them move forward with an allied vision of the future was inspiring,” said Bailey. “It was also a great opportunity to get to know the Irish representatives beyond just shaking hands. We were able to sit down and share our life experiences.”

The pinnacle of Savannah Navy Week was the Saint Patrick’s Day parade on Thursday, March 17. The FLOAT team joined Sailors from the U.S. Navy’s Underwater Construction Team 1 (UCT 1) in the back of their rigid hulled boat as they paraded through downtown Savannah.

“Riding on the boat with the underwater Seabees was something I didn’t anticipate happening but it was awesome,” said Watts. “The amount of the locals that came out to support and cheer us on was also surreal. This was a once in a lifetime experience that I will never forget!”

At the end of the week, March 18, the ambassadors joined Sailors from UCT1, USS Georgia (SSGN 729) and USS Constitution for a Habitat for Humanity volunteer event.

“Working alongside my fellow shipmates made it possible to complete two days of work in four hours,” said Bailey. “Giving back to the community makes you feel like a good human and I appreciated this opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

For Watts, visiting her home state as a Sailor and Navy week ambassador felt like a full-circle moment.

“Being back in Georgia was amazing and nostalgic,” said Watts. “I have so much pride in the fact that I am a part of an organization that is so important and impactful. It’s truly an honor to serve my country and it meant so much to me that I was able to share this experience with the people back at home.”

