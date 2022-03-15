Drill Sergeant Leader inducted into SAMC Victory Chapter

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Command Sgt. Maj. Stuart Sword, 1st Battalion, 64th Infantry Regiment and guest...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Command Sgt. Maj. Stuart Sword, 1st Battalion, 64th Infantry Regiment and guest speaker, welcomes Staff Sgt. Devante McLean to the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Victory Chapter March 15, 2022. McLean was inducted in a ceremony held at the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leaders auditorium. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy cadre and staff gave a roaring round of applause as their own Staff Sgt. Devante McLean of 1st Platoon, Company A, was introduced as the latest Sergeant Audie Murphy Club Victory Chapter inductee during a small ceremony held March 15 at the U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leaders auditorium.



“I worked over a year to get here,” said McLean. “So finally getting here makes me feel accomplished.”



McLean credits his mentor for her guidance throughout his career that lead to his desire to compete for club membership. “She has been with me since I was young in my career,” he said.



“Things like today’s ceremony are an import part of our Army,” said 1st Battalion, 64th Infantry Regiment Command Sgt. Maj. Stuart Sword, guest speaker. “It is a moment for each of us to reflect and recognize not only the excellence within our inductee but also within ourselves.”



“I ask that each of you strive to be the best version of yourselves every day,” Sword said in closing.



McLean was invited to the stage where Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commanding general, presented McLean a bronze medallion on a blue ribbon bearing the likeness of the club’s namesake. He was also presented with a certificate and coin from Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier.



“There are many things that I can tell you about Staff Sgt. McLean but this particular day, September 11 of last year,” said Staff Sgt. Freddy Hurkes Jr., McLean’s sponsor. “It was the day before I reported to Ranger School. He said six words to me that changed my career, ‘Don’t come back without that tab.’ On that day I had an obligation to meet.”



“To some, those words would be miniscule, but to me that was all the fire I needed to complete my school in 62 days. If that doesn’t tell you how great of an noncommissioned officer he is to me and how much he has inspired me to be better, than I don’t know how else to convince you.”



Hurkes finished with, “Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce to you my Sergeant Audie Murphy, Staff Sgt. Devante McLean.”



As the applause subsided, McLean exited the stage to present Sword with a coin and his thanks before stopping in front of the attendees to recite the Creed of the Noncommissioned Officer.



“Lead from the front, Victory …Starts Here,” shouted the attendees as the ceremony came to a close.



McLean was flooded with words of congratulations as well as hugs and handshakes before he treated them to slices of cake.



“Study hard and don’t let your first no-go on the board defeat you,” McLean advised those interested in joining the club. “Not everyone gets it the first or second time but that is what this club is about, perseverance.”