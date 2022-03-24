Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ArMA makes it easier for Fort Drum personnel to submit barracks, building service orders

    ArMA makes it easier for Fort Drum personnel to submit barracks, building service orders

    Courtesy Photo | For the past year, the U.S. Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) has simplified the...... read more read more

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Story by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. (March 24, 2022) -- For the past year, the U.S. Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) has simplified the process for submitting barracks service orders through the Directorate of Public Works.

    Now, Fort Drum personnel can make maintenance requests for any DPW-maintained garrison facilities, such as Hays Hall, Clark Hall, child development centers and fitness facilities.

    Kelly David Lomber, Fort Drum DPW production controller, said more than 10,000 service orders have been submitted since the launch of ArMA in single Soldier housing last January.

    “Fort Drum is leading the way in this new Army initiative,” he said. “ArMA is now going ‘fence-to-fence’ to incorporate all DPW-maintained garrison facilities on the installation.”

    ArMA is accessible online at www.armymaintenance.com. Once registered, Soldiers and civilian employees can open up a web browser on their computer or phone, to submit a work order. It is also accessible through the Digital Garrison app.

    “The platform is extremely intuitive,” Lomber said. “The ArMA system also allows the customer to submit pictures of the maintenance issue, and our Field Service Assistant (FSA) team to communicate directly with the person who submitted the service order via ArMA.”

    Lomber said that ArMA streamlines the process for both the customer and the FSA team. The FSA team coordinates an average of 26,000 service orders annually, directing them to the right DPW shop – whether it is a plumbing, electrical or carpentry issue, for example.

    ArMA provides real-time tracking of non-emergency service requests, allowing users to submit service requests 24/7.

    “As you know, a pictures paints a thousand words, so the feature allowing customers to attach photos to the service order really helps DPW personnel identify potential problems ahead of time and assists in determining proper response methods,” Lomber said.

    ArMA will be the only method of submitting non-emergency service orders at Fort Drum, beginning April 29.

    Anyone requiring emergency maintenance service, where life, health or safety is concerned, should call the automated phone system at (315) 772-DPW1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 08:05
    Story ID: 417056
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ArMA makes it easier for Fort Drum personnel to submit barracks, building service orders, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ArMA makes it easier for Fort Drum personnel to submit barracks, building service orders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    ArMA
    Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT