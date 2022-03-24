ArMA makes it easier for Fort Drum personnel to submit barracks, building service orders

Courtesy Photo | For the past year, the U.S. Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) has simplified the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | For the past year, the U.S. Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) has simplified the process for submitting barracks service orders through the Directorate of Public Works. Now, Fort Drum personnel can make maintenance requests for any DPW-maintained garrison facilities using ArMA, which is also accessible on the Digital Garrison app. (Courtesy Graphic) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (March 24, 2022) -- For the past year, the U.S. Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) has simplified the process for submitting barracks service orders through the Directorate of Public Works.



Now, Fort Drum personnel can make maintenance requests for any DPW-maintained garrison facilities, such as Hays Hall, Clark Hall, child development centers and fitness facilities.



Kelly David Lomber, Fort Drum DPW production controller, said more than 10,000 service orders have been submitted since the launch of ArMA in single Soldier housing last January.



“Fort Drum is leading the way in this new Army initiative,” he said. “ArMA is now going ‘fence-to-fence’ to incorporate all DPW-maintained garrison facilities on the installation.”



ArMA is accessible online at www.armymaintenance.com. Once registered, Soldiers and civilian employees can open up a web browser on their computer or phone, to submit a work order. It is also accessible through the Digital Garrison app.



“The platform is extremely intuitive,” Lomber said. “The ArMA system also allows the customer to submit pictures of the maintenance issue, and our Field Service Assistant (FSA) team to communicate directly with the person who submitted the service order via ArMA.”



Lomber said that ArMA streamlines the process for both the customer and the FSA team. The FSA team coordinates an average of 26,000 service orders annually, directing them to the right DPW shop – whether it is a plumbing, electrical or carpentry issue, for example.



ArMA provides real-time tracking of non-emergency service requests, allowing users to submit service requests 24/7.



“As you know, a pictures paints a thousand words, so the feature allowing customers to attach photos to the service order really helps DPW personnel identify potential problems ahead of time and assists in determining proper response methods,” Lomber said.



ArMA will be the only method of submitting non-emergency service orders at Fort Drum, beginning April 29.



Anyone requiring emergency maintenance service, where life, health or safety is concerned, should call the automated phone system at (315) 772-DPW1.