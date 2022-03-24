CLB-3 concludes support to Operation Kuleana

Photo By Staff Sgt. Hailey Clay | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Hailey Clay | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and U.S. Army Soldiers with 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, operate a water distribution point outside of Catlin School, Oahu, Hawaii, Dec. 12, 2021. U.S. Marines with 3rd MLG, as part of Task Force KULEANA, are providing support services such as drinking water, field expedient showers and laundry facilities to the residents of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam affected by the ongoing water issue. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay) see less | View Image Page

CAMP KINSER, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 3, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, operating under Task Force Kuleana, concluded their sustained operations in support of the communities of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, O’ahu, Hawai’i, March 21st, 2022. Task Force Kuleana was stood up December 1st, 2021, in response to the Red Hill water contamination crisis affecting residents of JBPHH’s community housing areas and Aliamanu Military Reservation.



TF Kuleana provided support services that included bulk and bottled water distribution at 6 sites, and 2 sites that supported field expedient showers and laundry facilities. In total, the efforts of CLB-3 supported well over 10,000 households affected by the water contamination crisis.



“CLB-3 is well-known for its ability to provide timely and accurate support and for the professionalism and commitment of its Marines and Sailors,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Gregory, commanding officer of CLB-3. “When the call came to support JBPHH, I had no doubt in my mind that the Marines and Sailors in the unit would immediately turn-to in order to support our joint-service family. The effortless coordination among the units within MAGTF Hawaii, plus the support of our Regiment, CLR-3, led to the success of TF Kuleana. It was an honor to support JBPHH during their time of need and we stand ready to answer any call for support in the future.”



From December 3rd, 2021, to March 20th, 2022, TF Kuleana provided hygiene services totaling 8,828 laundry loads and 6,517 showers to the affected residents of JBPHH. In addition, almost 1,000,000 gallons of bulk and bottled water were distributed since December 2021.



“The Marines and Sailors from units throughout the Hawaii MAGTF, and from as far away as Okinawa, Japan, stepped up in a time of crisis and performed admirably,” said Maj. Victoria Crabbe, operations officer for CLB-3. “Their professional dedication ensured operations were set up and running less than 24 hours after receiving the standby warning order, which is a feat in and of itself. This was not a one person or one service operation, but rather a collective effort that showcased what true compassion, MOS proficiency, and team effort can accomplish.”



As of March 18th, 2022, health officials from the Hawai’i Department of Health cleared all 19 zones affected by the water contamination at Red Hill and say the tap water is safe to drink in all residential areas served by the Navy’s water system.



For more information and guidance regarding water issue at JBPHH, please visit: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/



3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.



