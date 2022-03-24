Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spotlight AM1 Welch

    Spotlight AM1 Welch

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum | KADENA, Japan (Mar. 3, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Eric Welch, a...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Eric Welch is a native of Big Rapids,
    Mich. and assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation
    Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa,
    Japan. At this command he wears three hats, non-destructive inspection
    technician, production control supervisor and career counselor. Between the
    first two he has responsibilities for the command’s personnel and ensuring
    that AIMD’s 13 work centers continue to provide quality ground equipment
    support for the forward-deployed P-8 Poseidon and P-3 Orion multi-mission
    maritime aircraft squadrons which conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance
    missions.
    “I know that every day will be a challenge to ensure that the command is
    doing everything we can to support our Navy’s squadrons that are deployed
    here doing real-world missions to protect our country and its assets and
    allies on a daily basis. Okinawa has a unique set of challenges due to the
    location, environment, and op-tempo. I prepare myself for these daily
    challenges by knowing that something unique will happen that day and the
    trick is being able to figure out how we, as a team, can adapt, overcome,
    and help make sure the squadrons can perform their missions.”
    His other job is taking care of AIMD’s personnel as their command career
    counselor. Command career counselors help Sailors with career
    decision-making and evaluate how their personal experiences, skills and
    interests can serve them and the naval service.
    “I love the opportunity to help Sailors,” he said of career counseling.
    “Every sailor has their own unique situation and story, and problems. It’s
    rewarding some days, and some days it’s difficult because you don’t always
    get to give the good news. But it has its ups and downs and makes you feel
    good when you can help someone out with a situation that’s been dragging
    them down.”
    A situation dragging him down led to joining the Navy 18 years ago.
    “I had spoiled some chances at college and knew the only way I would be
    able to get money for college or not be waiting tables for the rest of my
    life would be to join the military.”
    He’s been on Okinawa for two years and loves what the island has to offer.
    “I love Okinawa. The weather, culture and people, the beaches, it’s
    beautiful. My girlfriend is Japanese and we’re planning on getting married.
    When I retire I’m hoping to stay here.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 00:37
    Story ID: 417047
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: BIG RAPIDS, MI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlight AM1 Welch, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Spotlight AM1 Welch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    AIMD
    Spotlight
    naval aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT