Spotlight AM1 Welch

Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Eric Welch is a native of Big Rapids,

Mich. and assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation

Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa,

Japan. At this command he wears three hats, non-destructive inspection

technician, production control supervisor and career counselor. Between the

first two he has responsibilities for the command’s personnel and ensuring

that AIMD’s 13 work centers continue to provide quality ground equipment

support for the forward-deployed P-8 Poseidon and P-3 Orion multi-mission

maritime aircraft squadrons which conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance

missions.

“I know that every day will be a challenge to ensure that the command is

doing everything we can to support our Navy’s squadrons that are deployed

here doing real-world missions to protect our country and its assets and

allies on a daily basis. Okinawa has a unique set of challenges due to the

location, environment, and op-tempo. I prepare myself for these daily

challenges by knowing that something unique will happen that day and the

trick is being able to figure out how we, as a team, can adapt, overcome,

and help make sure the squadrons can perform their missions.”

His other job is taking care of AIMD’s personnel as their command career

counselor. Command career counselors help Sailors with career

decision-making and evaluate how their personal experiences, skills and

interests can serve them and the naval service.

“I love the opportunity to help Sailors,” he said of career counseling.

“Every sailor has their own unique situation and story, and problems. It’s

rewarding some days, and some days it’s difficult because you don’t always

get to give the good news. But it has its ups and downs and makes you feel

good when you can help someone out with a situation that’s been dragging

them down.”

A situation dragging him down led to joining the Navy 18 years ago.

“I had spoiled some chances at college and knew the only way I would be

able to get money for college or not be waiting tables for the rest of my

life would be to join the military.”

He’s been on Okinawa for two years and loves what the island has to offer.

“I love Okinawa. The weather, culture and people, the beaches, it’s

beautiful. My girlfriend is Japanese and we’re planning on getting married.

When I retire I’m hoping to stay here.”

