Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RCN-USCG-USN JOINT EXERCISE

    RCN-USCG-USN JOINT EXERCISE

    Courtesy Photo | 220217-G-SG988-0989 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. , Royal...... read more read more

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Dalton 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    U.S. Navy story by Lt. Jg. Austin Hinson
    VP-46 Public Affairs
    OAK HARBOR, Wash. -- A P-8A Poseidon from the “Grey Knights” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 conducted a photo exercise (PHOTOEX) with Canadian Coast Guard Kingston-class coastal defense vessels HMCS Saskatoon (MM 709) and HMCS Yellowknife (MM 706) off the coast of Washington on February 17, 2022.
    The exercise presented invaluable opportunities in communications and mission planning for all parties involved while also preparing the Canadian vessels for their upcoming Counter-Drug deployment to the Eastern Pacific ISO JIATF-S.
    The Grey Knights established secure communications and provided vectoring and overhead support of participating entities, radar operator Naval Aircrewman (Operator) Second Class Andrew Petersen said “Participating in exercises like this provides our aircrews with an opportunity to refine our training and improve our abilities to operate with friendly assets, allowing us to work as a cohesive unit to carry out our mission.” further demonstrating MPRA capabilities in complex combined operations to fulfill operational objectives.
    VP-46 is completing a Fleet Response Training Plan in preparation for their return to the U.S. FIFTH and SIXTH Fleet Area of Responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 17:16
    Story ID: 417039
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCN-USCG-USN JOINT EXERCISE, by PO3 Zachary Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    RCN-USCG-USN JOINT EXERCISE
    RCN-USCG-USN JOINT EXERCISE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    VP-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT