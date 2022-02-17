RCN-USCG-USN JOINT EXERCISE

Courtesy Photo | 220217-G-SG988-0989 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. , Royal...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220217-G-SG988-0989 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. , Royal Canadian Navy, and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 conduct exercises off the coast of Washington State in support of counter-narcotics operations. VP-46 is currently completing an Inter-Deployment Readiness Cycle in preparation for their return to the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleet (AOR) (Courtesy Photo by U.S. Coast Guard) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy story by Lt. Jg. Austin Hinson

VP-46 Public Affairs

OAK HARBOR, Wash. -- A P-8A Poseidon from the “Grey Knights” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 conducted a photo exercise (PHOTOEX) with Canadian Coast Guard Kingston-class coastal defense vessels HMCS Saskatoon (MM 709) and HMCS Yellowknife (MM 706) off the coast of Washington on February 17, 2022.

The exercise presented invaluable opportunities in communications and mission planning for all parties involved while also preparing the Canadian vessels for their upcoming Counter-Drug deployment to the Eastern Pacific ISO JIATF-S.

The Grey Knights established secure communications and provided vectoring and overhead support of participating entities, radar operator Naval Aircrewman (Operator) Second Class Andrew Petersen said “Participating in exercises like this provides our aircrews with an opportunity to refine our training and improve our abilities to operate with friendly assets, allowing us to work as a cohesive unit to carry out our mission.” further demonstrating MPRA capabilities in complex combined operations to fulfill operational objectives.

VP-46 is completing a Fleet Response Training Plan in preparation for their return to the U.S. FIFTH and SIXTH Fleet Area of Responsibility.