Greene legacy inspires Airmen

When the Air Force core values, community service and the pursuit of continued education are combined, positive impacts are made.



One Flying Tiger whose impacts exemplify these principles is U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyana Mamahua, 74th Fighter Squadron, intelligence non-commissioned officer in charge.



Mamahua was nominated and awarded the Parker Greene and Dr. Lucy Greene Exceptional Service Award, which was established in 2014 for Airmen for who demonstrate dedication to continued education and service, in and out of uniform.



The Parker Greene and Dr. Lucy Greene Exceptional Service Award was inspired by the Greene’s consistent selfless community service.



“I nominated Kyana because she gives 100% effort in everything she does,” said 1st Lt. Ross Melancon, 74th FS chief, squadron intelligence. “Whether its education, volunteering for base organization and events, or taking time to train people up, both professionally and personally, she goes out of her way to ensure the people around her are better. We are a better shop and squadron because of the work she puts in.”



Mamahua’s nomination packet, outlining her unwavering commitment to community and her continued education, directly reflects Parker Greene and Dr. Lucy Greene’s legacy.



The legacy of Parker Greene’s commitment to community can be seen throughout Mamahua’s past year of volunteering. She led the way as the squadron's top volunteer by serving as vice president of the Moody AFB 5/6 organization, for Staff and Technical Sergeants. Her exceptional performance in community service is further reflected in her contributions to numerous base-wide events, including Wing Diversity Day.



Dr. Lucy’s life-long passion for continuing education is also emulated by Mamahua’s recent completion of 12-credit hours towards a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Management. Additionally, Mamahua utilized her education from Constitutional Law to provide training on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the application of protections afforded under the U.S. Constitution, to Moody AFB members.



“I want to be a good example for the kids at home and the younger generation,” Mamahua said. “I want to show them you have to put in the work to reach your goals, not to give up on education because it’s important, and to give back when you can because you never know what may come of it.



It does feel good to be a positive light in the community as we go through these rough times. I hope being recognized will inspire others to take advantage of the opportunities in front of them as well as help those in need.”



The selfless service, that the 23rd Fighter Group leadership recognized in Mamahua’s dedication, aligns with the contributions both Parker Greene and Dr. Lucy Greene have given Moody.



Parker Greene was an advocate for South Georgia and a tireless supporter of Airmen and Moody. After presenting the Exceptional Service Award, Dr. Lucy shared insight on the importance of Airmen to Moody’s mission.



“I have great admiration for what Airmen do to constantly continue their education and their reach to the wider Air Force and the local community to serve while carrying out their critical mission to defend our great country.”



Highlighting Flying Tigers’ with the Exceptional Service Award is yet another way the late Parker Greene and Dr. Lucy Greene’s legacy will continue to inspire.