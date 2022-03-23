109th Airlift Wing security forces squadron conducts training exercise

The security forces squadron from the 109th Airlift Wing conducted training exercises on how and when to use force on March 5, 2022. The training was facilitated by instructors who controlled all of the scenarios and made sure safety was the top priority.



The main purpose of the exercise is to put the security forces members into a situation where they would have to use each level of force on the “use of force continuum”.



A use of force continuum is a standard that provides law enforcement officers and civilians with guidelines as to how much force may be used against a resisting subject in a given situation.



“We do these exercises because it is important for defenders to have hands-on experience dealing with each level of force,” Tech. Sgt. William Brady, a swing shift flight chief, said. “Actually shooting a taser at someone is a lot different than learning in a classroom.”



During the exercise, there were groups of two members who would go into the building and meet each scenario.



Each scenario had security forces members playing the role of the “bad guy”. In the first scenario, the aggressor wore a red, padded suit for his protection and the weapon used was a baton.



“The red man suit is for batons,” Brady said. “The suit is padded and easy to maneuver in for protection.”



The second scenario included two service members wearing full body taser suits which are harder to move in but protect the person from feeling the taser. The training taser cannot penetrate the material of the suit.



The third and final scenario, had two members with weapons, including a reported gun, and the security forces members were given airsoft guns to simulate deadly force.



Everyone that was a part of the training wore face protection, eye protection and head protection for safety.



The first half of the day was spent in a classroom, where the Airmen learned about each level of force and how to know when the right time to use it is. This was to ensure everyone was as safe as possible during the exercise.



“Anytime there was a safety issue, we ended the exercise immediately,” Brady said. “At the end of each scenario, we debriefed each group, discussing what they could have done better and what they did well.”



Training exercises on this level occur a few times a year. The security forces squadron personnel are always doing different exercises on shift and after hours.



“We want our team to always be ready whether they are stateside or in a deployed environment,” Brady said. “We want them to be comfortable using each level of force.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 14:29 Story ID: 417022 Location: SCOTIA, NY, US