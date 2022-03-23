MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. – Construction on an upgraded fire department here is making progress after supply chain delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Supply chain issues have been resolved and it’s moving along,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Benjamin Douglass, deputy base civil engineer. “We are back on schedule.”



The fire department construction began in December 2019 and originally scheduled to be complete in 18 months. Due to the delays, that completion date is now scheduled for mid-summer 2022.



The nearly $8 million construction project is increasing the size of the fire department, built in 1986, by 50 percent to more than 27,500 square feet. The improvements feature larger truck bays, administration and training spaces, as well as a new kitchen. The upgrades support year-round emergency responses on the base.



When complete, the renovated fire department will be Leadership in Energy Environmental (LEED) Silver Certifiable.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 12:09 Story ID: 417014 Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McEntire JNGB Fire Department construction progressing, by Capt. Stephen Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.