NMCP HOLDS 4DX SUMMIT

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 18, 2022) Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) staff members wrapped up the 12th round of 4 Disciplines of Execution (4DX) by hosting a summit conference, March 18.



The four disciplines consist of focusing on the wildly important goals (WIGs), acting on lead measures, keeping a compelling scoreboard, and creating a cadence of accountability.



“4DX allowed us to achieve wildly important goals despite the whirlwind that was 2021,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Roman, NMCP’s director of strategy and operations and coordinator of this year’s 4DX summit. “I’m very proud of everything that was accomplished by the teams this cycle.”



This 4DX round began in June 2021, and the staff has been focusing on WIGs, tracking progress and meeting regularly, to meet or exceed their readiness performance plan (RPP) target measurements. Their efforts culminated in a summit where each team’s progress was illustrated on posters and their accomplishments were recognized by senior leadership.



Capt. Shelley Perkins, NMCP’s commanding officer, congratulated the 4DX summit winners, which included 1st place to the Directorate of Resource Management for the management of the integrated human resource system by 30 percent; 2nd place, Directorate for Public Health Services, Command Fitness department’s efforts to reduce the command’s Fitness Enhancement Program (FEP) participation by 49 percent; 3rd place, Directorate of Medical Services by decreased specialty care leakage in Hematology-Oncology by nine percent and in Gastroenterology by 19 percent; and 4th place, to Branch Health Clinic Norfolk by decreasing wait time to third next available from 22 to seven days.



“Strong work to all of the participating teams,” stated Perkins. “All of your efforts do not go unnoticed, and our patients and staff benefit from all of it!”



As the U. S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally acclaimed, state of the art medical center, including its ten branch and TRICARE Prime clinics, serves the Hampton Roads area and additionally offers premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsmen for future roles in healing and wellness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.23.2022 10:11 Story ID: 416989 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 38 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCP HOLDS 4DX SUMMIT, by Christina Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.